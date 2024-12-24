What time do Target, the Mall of America and other retailers close on Christmas Eve?

Sometimes there’s no avoiding a last-minute shopping trip on Christmas Eve, whether it’s because you realize one of the stockings hanging over the mantle could use a little extra something or you forgot someone entirely. Several metro-area malls will still be open until just after sunset, while retailers like Target and Best Buy will close just a few hours earlier than usual.
Last-minute shoppers have until 5 p.m. before most malls close their doors.
And there are still bargains to be had as stores mark down holiday merchandise still on the shelves. Target has been on a price-slashing spree over the last few months as the Minnesota-based retailer tries to keep up with rival Walmart. And Best Buy has recently warned that potential tariffs may spell price hikes for good next year.
If you’re stuck, Kwik-Trip is open regular hours, including the 24-hour locations. Most Walgreens and CVS stores will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve and reduced hours on Christmas Day.
Most grocery stores will close early on Christmas Eve. Kowalski’s will close at 4 p.m. and most Hy-Vee stores will close at 5 p.m. Cub Foods and Lunds & Byerlys close at different times depending on locations.
Here’s a list of Christmas Eve hours for major retailers and malls throughout the metro area:
Target will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and all day on Christmas Day.
Most Best Buy stores will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day. The Best Buy Outlet in Blaine will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The Mall of America will close at 6 p.m. Several businesses will hold extended hours, including I Love Minnesota, Macy’s and Love From Minnesota. The mall will be closed on Christmas Day.
The Galleria in Edina will close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed all day on Christmas Day.
Southdale Center in Edina will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed all day on Christmas Day.
Eden Prairie Center will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed all day on Christmas Day. Santa will be available for photos until the mall closes Tuesday.
Rosedale Center in Roseville will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed all day on Christmas Day.
Maplewood Mall will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed all day on Christmas Day.
Northtown Mall in Blaine will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed all day on Christmas Day.
Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed all day on Christmas Day.
Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed all day on Christmas Day.
