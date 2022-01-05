Target has introduced its first dedicated brand of storage and home organization solutions to help customers get organized for the new year.

The Brightroom storage brand features a range of containers and organizers including shelving units, plastic tubs and totes, storage baskets, closet organizers and more. At launch, the brand will have more than 450 items, with most under $25 and a few as low as $1.

"We know the new year brings opportunities for new beginnings, including an eagerness to organize our homes for the year ahead," said Samara Tuchband, Target's senior vice president of home merchandising, in a statement.

"To help our guests do just that, we're excited to introduce Brightroom, Target's first dedicated storage and home organization owned brand," she said. "Brightroom is all about helping guests easily organize their homes with hundreds of well-designed and functional pieces — all at an incredible value."

Brightroom began to roll out in all Target stores and on Target.com this week and additional products will be available in early March.

According to Target data, 82% of its surveyed customers said keeping their home organized was important to their well-being. As the pandemic has continued, consumers have spent more time in their homes and invested more money in making their living spaces as comfortable as possible.

Target's home category saw low double-digit comparable sales growth in the last fiscal quarter that ended Oct. 30. The company as a whole reported a 12.7% comparable sales gain in the period.

Target currently offers more than 45 brands designed by Target's creative teams. That includes more than 10 brands in the home category. One of the oldest, Room Essentials, launched in 2003 and features plastic totes. Target debuted a new bedding and bath line, Casaluna, in the summer of 2020.