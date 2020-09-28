Target plans to launch its Deal Days sale in October, coinciding with competitor Amazon's two-day Prime Day event.

Both sales — being held Oct. 13 and 14 — come months later than usual as the normal retail schedule was upended by COVID-19. Last year, both Amazon and Minneapolis-based Target held their sales in mid-July.

Target Deal Days will feature digital deals on thousands of items, more than double what the retailer offered last year as it adjusts to the surge of consumers who have shifted to shopping online during the coronavirus pandemic.

The sales will melt into Target's already announced longer holiday sales season that the company said it would start in early October.

A National Retail Federation survey released earlier this month found most retailers surveyed expected consumers to begin holiday shopping in October.

Retailers have had to re-evaluate their Black Friday sales schedules as they try to adjust to changing customer shopping preferences and keeping their stores safe with holiday crowds.

In anticipation of more shoppers using its contactless services, Target announced last week it would have twice as many workers dedicated to its drive-up and order pickup services during the holidays.

Like Walmart and Best Buy, Target has previously said it would be closed Thanksgiving Day, but it hasn't given any additional details on its Black Friday plans.

In the past, no membership has been required to shop Target's Deal Days.

