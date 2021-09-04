ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — After Twins reliever Randy Dobnak pitched seven innings Friday in his comeback from a lengthy finger injury, manager Rocco Baldelli vowed his team's starters will stay on the mound longer to protect its bullpen.

Saturday's starter Andrew Albers lasted all of three innings after he allowed four home runs and nine runs in an 11-4 afternoon loss at Tampa Bay.

The Twins trailed 9-0 by the time Albers left the game for reliever Ian Gibaut, and the Twins scored twice in a fourth inning that included Miguel Sano's solo home run.

By the time it was all over, there had been eight home runs hit — two by the Twins — and two balks called, although one was rescinded.

The East Division-leading Rays as a team hit for the cycle before the second inning was over and hit two home runs against Albers and Gibaut in each of the second, third and fourth innings.

Albers made his second start this season. He pitched 5 ⅓ shutout innings against Milwaukee on Aug. 27.

On Saturday, he allowed a game-opening triple to Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena and surrendered two runs in the first, five in the second and two more in the third.

He also had two balks called against him, although the one in the first inning was rescinded.

Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco came one triple away from hitting for the cycle. He singled, doubled and hit a two-run, fifth-inning homer that was his 26th this season. He hit his 25th in Friday's first inning of a 5-3 loss.

Sano's two-out homer in the fourth inning was his 24th.He left the game after four innings because of a left shoulder contusion sustained in a collision with Rays catcher Mike Zunino on the base path as Sano tracked a pop-up against the Tropicana Field's dome.

The Twins termed him day-to-day.

34 and counting

Tampa Bay's 20-year-old shortstop Wander Franco singled and doubled his first two times up after he missed Friday's game while he underwent concussion protocols. The single extended his on-base streak to 34 games.

That's the longest active in the majors and longest by a rookie in club history. By doing so, he passed a Rays outfielder named Baldelli who had a 24-game streak as a rookie in 2003.

Among players 20 years old or younger, Franco has the third-longest streak: Frank Robinson got on base in 43 consecutive games for Cincinnati in 1956 and Mickey Mantle did so in 36 games for the Yankees spanning 1951-52.

Searching for a groove

Outfielder Trevor Larnach has been put on the Triple-A Saints injured list with a bruised hand, which followed a foot injury that had bothered him. He had been sent to the Saints last month to pile up some at-bats before season's end.

Baldelli said he didn't know whether the hand injury would keep Larnach from returning to the Twins this season.

"We've talked about him getting into a groove and he's still working to get into that groove," Baldelli said. "Let's get him healthy and let's get him swinging the bat like he can and then we can start talking about other conversations."

Pitching plans

The Twins will pitch Bailey Ober tag-teamed with healing Michael Pineda in Monday's series opener at Cleveland. Baldelli hopes he'll get six to seven innings from them combined, with the intent of easing Ober's pitch count and load and bringing Pineda back from a mild oblique strain that has sidelined him the past three weeks.

Rookie Joe Ryan is set to make his second big-league start Wednesday in the third game of the four-game series.

Valuable any which way

Former Twins star Nelson Cruz went 1-for-3 Saturday, including a home run hit to straightaway center field that started Tampa Bay's fourth inning. It was his first homer since Aug. 17, but Baldelli said the Rays will find his presence valuable every day no matter what he does with the threat of his bat.

"I know on the clubhouse side, mixing with his teammates, the sharing of knowledge, that's something the Rays value very highly," Baldelli said. "They know and can see what they're getting from Nelson Cruz, not just for their young guys but their entire group, their staff and everyone over there."

Etc.

Twins VP of player personnel Mike Radcliff is the 2021 inductee into the Professional Scouts Hall of Fame. He becomes the 16th member and will be inducted before a 2002 Twins spring-training game. Former longtime Twins GM Terry Ryan was inducted in 2010.