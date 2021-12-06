Benedict's Morning Heroes

Chef/owner Mike Rakun and his crew are preparing Christmas brunch. The menu includes an egg bake (ham-Gruyère or roasted red pepper-spinach), spinach-bacon-goat cheese salad with champagne vinaigrette, cream cheese-infused hash browns, fresh fruit and monkey bread. Serves four, $100. Order by Dec. 17, pick up Dec. 24.

845 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-923-1903, benedictswayzata.com

Blue Plate Restaurant Co.

Six of the company's restaurants are offering a package that includes roasted turkey with turkey gravy, brown sugar-glazed ham, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green bean hot dish and an arugula-spinach salad with dried cranberries, candied walnuts and an herb vinaigrette. Serves four, $75. Order by Dec. 21, pick up Dec. 24.

Available at Edina Grill (5028 France Av. S., Edina, 952-927-7933, edinagrill.com), the Freehouse (701 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-339-7011, freehousempls.com), Highland Grill (771 Cleveland Av. S., St. Paul, 651-690-1173, highlandgrill.com), Longfellow Grill (2990 W. River Pkwy., Mpls., 612-721-2711, longfellowgrill.com), the Lowry (2112 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-341-2112, thelowryuptown.com) and 3 Squares (12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy. N., Maple Grove, 763-425-3330, 3squaresrestaurant.com)

Brasa

Dinner includes mustard- and cider-glazed smoked ham, rotisserie chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, spinach-cranberry salad, cornbread, collard greens with smoked chicken and butterscotch pudding. Serves two, $62.50; serves four, $125. Pick up Dec. 23.

620 E. Hennepin Av. (Brasa Commissary Kitchen), Mpls., brasa.us

Beef Wellington is on the Christmas takeout dinner menu at Spoon and Stable.

France 44 Cheese Shop and St. Paul Meat Shop

The a la carte selections include prime rib with horseradish sauce, beef tenderloin, house-smoked ham, scalloped potatoes, garlic crostini, cheese trays, charcuterie platters, baked brie, pumpkin pie, eggnog cake and more. Order by Dec. 18, pick up Dec. 23 and Dec. 24.

4351 France Av. S., Mpls., 612-278-4422, france44cheeseshop.com, and 1674 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-698-2536, stpaulmeatshop.com

The Grocer's Table

The a la carte selection includes spiced honey-glazed bone-in hickory smoked ham, and ready-to-roast prime rib, spatchcocked chicken and stuffed pork loin. Other options include foie gras Swedish meatballs, cheese and charcuterie boards, shrimp cocktail, caviar-topped deviled eggs, lobster bisque, roasted Brussels sprouts, dinner rolls, sticky toffee pudding cake, bûche de Noël, cocktail mixes, brunch items and more. Order by Dec. 17, pick up Dec. 23 and 24.

326 Broadway Av. S., Wayzata, 952-466-6100,thegrocerstablemn.com

Heather's

Owner Heather Asbury is preparing an a la carte selection that includes salmon with dill sauce, beef tenderloin with horseradish sauce, orange-glazed ham, an oven-ready brined turkey, green beans with shallots, roasted carrots, mashed potatoes, wild rice salad, smoked whitefish mousse, charcuterie boards, holiday cookie boxes and more.

5201 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-445-8822, heathersmpls.com

Lake Elmo Inn

The Christmas Eve "Meal INN a Box" includes beef tenderloin, crab-stuffed shrimp, butternut squash soup, baked Brie with crackers, wild rice, vegetables, fresh fruit, baguette with butter and bread pudding. Serves two, $140. Pick up Dec. 24.

3712 Layton Av. N., Lake Elmo, 651-779-5994, lakeelmoinn.com

The Mad Hatter

This Anoka landmark is celebrating its 22nd annual Christmas tea with a pair of options: enjoy it on the charming premises, or order a takeout version that includes chicken wild rice hot dish, scones with orange marmalade and cranberry compote, a selection of finger sandwiches and savories and a dessert box with a handful of Christmas treats. Serves one (tea not included), $40. Available through Dec. 31.

1632 Ferry St., Anoka, 763-422-4160,madhatteranoka.com

Mason Jar Kitchen

Choose from prime rib with au jus ($195), salmon with lemon beurre blanc ($165) or a surf-and-turf combination of both options ($265). All dinners include cheesy au gratin potatoes, vegetables, salad and dinner rolls. Serves four to six. Add-ons include smoked Gouda mac and cheese and cheesecake with strawberry sauce. Order by Dec. 21. Heat-and-serve pick up is Dec. 23 and Dec. 24, and hot-and-ready pick up is Dec. 24.

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan, 651-340-7809, masonjar.kitchen

Old Southern BBQ Smokehouse

Select either double-smoked, brown sugar-glazed ham or smoked turkey with sage gravy. All dinners include mashed potatoes, creamed corn and honey-buttered cornbread muffin tops. Serves eight, $99.99. Additional side dishes include toasted almond-cranberry slaw. Pick up Dec. 22, Dec. 23 and Dec. 24.

4501 France Av. S., Mpls., 612-236-4827; 3845 Lexington Av. N., Arden Hills, 651-358-3920; and 2421 Hanley Road, Hudson, Wis., 715-245-8900, oldsouthernbbq.com

Petite León

Chef Jorge Guzmán is preparing shrimp cocktail with pimento cheese dip, piquillo peppers stuffed with herbed goat cheese, Waldorf salad, smoked pork shoulder with cider-mustard gravy, puréed potatoes, braised red cabbage and dinner rolls, plus bourbon-chocolate bread pudding from Patisserie 46. Serves three to four, $185. Add-ons include foie gras mousse and a leftovers kit for turning pork shoulder into tacos. Pick up Dec. 23.

3800 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-208-1247, petiteleonmpls.com

Rainbow Chinese Restaurant

At this Eat Street destination, chef/owner Tammy Wong is preparing an a la carte menu with tons of options culled from her dinner menu, plus a few surprises: sesame noodles, fried chicken dumplings, cream cheese wontons, chicken chow fun, fried rice, sautéed green beans, walnut-honey shrimp, moo shu pork, beef with broccoli and more. Order between Dec. 20 and Dec. 21, pick up Dec. 24.

2739 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-870-7084, rainbowrestaurant.com

Reverie Cafe + Bar

The plant-based feast includes smoked gouda mac and cheese with marinated shiitake mushrooms, roasted winter vegetables with chimichurri and toasted pepitas, house-baked biscuits, squash-apple soup and a green salad with beet dressing. Serves five to six, $130. A gluten-free option is available. Pick up Dec. 23.

1517 E. 35th St., Mpls., 612-987-7080,reveriempls.com

Spoon and Stable

Chef Gavin Kaysen and his team are preparing beef Wellington (puff-pastry wrapped grass-fed beef tenderloin, mushroom duxelles and spinach) with a black truffle jus, puréed potatoes, glazed carrots, roasted broccoli, roasted squash with Brussels sprouts and Bûche de Noël. Serves three to four, $245; serves six to eight, $425. Pick up Dec. 23 at the Muse Event Center, 107 3rd Av. N., Mpls.

211 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-224-9850, spoonandstable.com

Surdyk's

The a la carte menu starts with Swedish meatballs with gravy and lingonberry sauce; bourbon-braised beef brisket with horseradish cream; pork pie with pickled vegetables; and seafood stew. Sides include potato gratin, Brussels sprouts and roasted carrots, and dessert includes figgy pudding and a double-chocolate mint tart. Order by Dec. 14, pick up Dec. 23 and Dec. 24.

303 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-379-9757, surdykscheese.com

Travail Kitchen & Amusements

Chefs James Winberg, Bob Gerken and Mike Brown are preparing beef Wellington, cavatelli pasta with truffle, shrimp cocktail and chocolate layer cake. $200, serves four. Add a roster of side dishes — potato pie, focaccia, romanesco gratin, poached pear salad, butter-whipped bean dip with pita chips — for an additional $100. Pick up Dec. 23.

4134 Hubbard Av. N., Robbinsdale, 763-535-1131, travailkitchen.com

Wise Acre Eatery

Chef Dan Schmidt is preparing a series of a la carte options, including a steak-vegetable pot pie, garlic mashed potatoes, poultry gravy, salad greens with maple-red wine vinaigrette, meat/cheese and pickle platters, gingerbread cake and more. A brunch kit ($81.02, serves four to six) includes French toast bread pudding, maple butter, spiced apple compote, a dozen eggs and a pound of thick-cut bacon. Gift boxes, too. Order by Dec. 20, pick up Dec. 23 and Dec. 24.

5401 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-2577, wiseacreeatery.com