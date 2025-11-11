Takeaways: Timberwolves stay hot, take down Jazz behind Anthony Edwards’ 35 points

With Walker Kessler out for the season for the Jazz, Rudy Gobert was able to find room to operate in his matchup against Jusuf Nurkic, and the Wolves did a good job of finding him in the first half when he was open, which has been a point of emphasis for them this season. Gobert had 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting to lead the Wolves in the first half while the rest of the team got warmed up. This followed a 9-for-10 night Sunday against Sacramento.