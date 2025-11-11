Wolves

Takeaways: Timberwolves stay hot, take down Jazz behind Anthony Edwards’ 35 points

The Wolves star has scored at least 30 points against Utah for the past nine meetings.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 11, 2025 at 5:17AM
The Wolves' Jaden McDaniels fouls former Wolves star Kevin Love, now in his 17th NBA season and first with the Jazz, in the second half Monday night in Salt Lake City. (Tyler Tate)

Entering Monday, Anthony Edwards was averaging 27.6 points per game against Utah in his career. That’s the third most Edwards has averaged against any team. He continued his big nights against the Jazz with another 35 points in a 120-113 Timberwolves victory at Utah.

The Wolves have won three games in a row and five of six.

Edwards scored 30 points against the Jazz for the ninth consecutive game, passing Moses Malone for most consecutive 30-point games against Utah, per the Wolves.

After a sluggish first half that ended with Utah up two, the Wolves turned up the intensity in the third quarter, when they outscored the Jazz 40-25. Edwards had 21 of his points in the third as the Wolves went on an 18-2 run after trailing by two at the half.

Utah wasn’t done even after falling behind by as many as 22. The Jazz got as close as seven, but Jaden McDaniels helped keep them at arms length. McDaniels had just four points through three quarters; he had 12 in the fourth.

Utah takes early lead

In Friday night’s game against the Jazz at Target Center, the Wolves raced out to a big start and led 43-15 after one quarter. That wasn’t the case on the second night of a back-to-back. The Jazz led after one quarter 30-26. The Wolves converted four Utah turnovers in just two points in the opening quarter while Keyonte George had 12 points after one.

The Jazz took advantage of the cold start to the second quarter and led by as much a nine with just over four minutes to play in the first half, but the Wolves closed the gap to 55-53 by the half with the help of a 10-2 run.

Back to back

The Wolves finished 8-6 in games played on zero days rest last season. They were 8-5 two seasons ago. They were 0-1 this season before Monday’s game, which was a back-to-back played after the Wolves lost an hour traveling from Sacramento.

Assistant coach Elston Turner said on the FanDuel broadcast that the Wolves weren’t playing with the energy he was accustomed to seeing and he wondered if the schedule had something to do with that.

Randle takes a minute to get going

Julius Randle didn’t score in the first half until the 3:27 mark of the second quarter. He started the night 0-for-5. But he finished the first half strong as the Wolves made their move on the Jazz before intermission. He had nine points on 4-for-9 shooting, which included a layup as the buzzer sounded on the second quarter. He finished with 27 points.

BOXSCORE: Wolves 120, Utah 113

Gobert involved early

With Walker Kessler out for the season for the Jazz, Rudy Gobert was able to find room to operate in his matchup against Jusuf Nurkic, and the Wolves did a good job of finding him in the first half when he was open, which has been a point of emphasis for them this season. Gobert had 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting to lead the Wolves in the first half while the rest of the team got warmed up. This followed a 9-for-10 night Sunday against Sacramento.

Shannon out again

Terrence Shannon Jr. missed his fourth consecutive game because of a foot injury. The Wolves gave specifics on their injury report, listing him with a bone bruise on his left pinky toe.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

