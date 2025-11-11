Takeaways: Timberwolves stay hot, take down Jazz behind Anthony Edwards’ 35 points

Entering Monday, Anthony Edwards was averaging 27.6 points per game against Utah in his career. That’s the third most Edwards has averaged against any team. He continued his big nights against the Jazz with another 35 points in a 120-113 Timberwolves victory at Utah.
The Wolves have won three games in a row and five of six.
Edwards scored 30 points against the Jazz for the ninth consecutive game, passing Moses Malone for most consecutive 30-point games against Utah, per the Wolves.
After a sluggish first half that ended with Utah up two, the Wolves turned up the intensity in the third quarter, when they outscored the Jazz 40-25. Edwards had 21 of his points in the third as the Wolves went on an 18-2 run after trailing by two at the half.
Utah wasn’t done even after falling behind by as many as 22. The Jazz got as close as seven, but Jaden McDaniels helped keep them at arms length. McDaniels had just four points through three quarters; he had 12 in the fourth.
Utah takes early lead
In Friday night’s game against the Jazz at Target Center, the Wolves raced out to a big start and led 43-15 after one quarter. That wasn’t the case on the second night of a back-to-back. The Jazz led after one quarter 30-26. The Wolves converted four Utah turnovers in just two points in the opening quarter while Keyonte George had 12 points after one.
The Jazz took advantage of the cold start to the second quarter and led by as much a nine with just over four minutes to play in the first half, but the Wolves closed the gap to 55-53 by the half with the help of a 10-2 run.
Back to back
The Wolves finished 8-6 in games played on zero days rest last season. They were 8-5 two seasons ago. They were 0-1 this season before Monday’s game, which was a back-to-back played after the Wolves lost an hour traveling from Sacramento.