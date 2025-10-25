Wolves

Takeaways: Lakers flatten Timberwolves as Luka Doncic scores 49 points

The Wolves defense could not get stops, as LeBron James-less Los Angeles shot 59.2% from the floor.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 25, 2025 at 4:49AM
Lakers star Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half of Friday night's game in Los Angeles. (Jessie Alcheh/The Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES – There was no LeBron James for the Lakers on Friday night as the Timberwolves came to town for their second game, a rematch of last season’s first-round playoff matchup between the two teams.

But the Wolves offered little resistance defensively in a 128-110 loss as Luka Doncic carved them up all night for 49 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. The Lakers shot 59.2% for the night. The Wolves had their offense also humming early, and that usually means good things for a team that had prided itself on its defense. Not so Friday.

But a night that began with the Wolves building a double-digit lead in the first quarter turned into an easy victory for the Lakers. Anthony Edwards had 31 while Julius Randle added 26 for the Wolves, who opened the season 1-1 on the West Coast before returning for their home opener Sunday vs. Indiana.

Defense optional

The Wolves opened the night playing the pace they talked about emphasizing in the preseason. They were pushing the ball after makes and misses and that got their offense in a rhythm early. The raced out to a 28-17 lead by hitting 11 of their first 14 shots.

The Lakers had the firepower to keep pace behind Doncic, who had 23 in the first quarter as the both teams shot 57%.

With Doncic on the bench, the Wolves’ defense just couldn’t get a stop in the second quarter as the Lakers climbed out of that double-digit hole to tie the game at 60. They’d take a 68-63 lead into halftime. Doncic was up to 32 by the half.

On Wednesday, the Wolves let Portland score 95 points by the end of three quarters. The Lakers outdid that by reaching 108 through three. The Wolves were late to close outs, or just left shooters wide open, and fell for pump fakes all night.

That just rolled over into the second half as the Wolves couldn’t strong together consecutive stops to keep the Lakers from extending the lead to 14 to open the fourth quarter.

Lakers without LeBron

LeBron James, 40, is out because of a nerve injury, which could keep him sidelined for the teams’ matchup at Target Center on Wednesday. Without him, Doncic has shouldered a lot of the offensive load for the Lakers, and he scored 43 in Los Angeles’ opener against Golden State before scoring 49 on Friday.

One of the keys to the Wolves beating the Lakers in the playoffs was their ability to limit Austin Reaves. But Reaves played well Friday in scoring 25 points and dishing out 11 assists. Rui Hachimura also had a good night, with 23 points on 10-for-13 shooting.

BOXSCORE: L.A. Lakers 128, Wolves 110

Dillingham plays, then exits quickly

For most of the night, Wolves coach Chris Finch again went 10 deep into his bench, and second-year guard Rob Dillingham again was not in that rotation. Finch again opted for Bones Hyland for backup point guard minutes when Mike Conley picked up three fouls in the first half. Hyland had nine points. Jaylen Clark added nine points off the bench.

Dillingham, the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, came into the game for his first minutes of the season when the Wolves were down 117-98 with 8:06 to play.

But after two possessions, he had to exit because of a bloody nose, ending his night after only 59 seconds.

Player of the game

Doncic frustrated the Wolves all night. No matter who the Wolves put on him – McDaniels, Clark or Edwards – he found open looks, drew fouls or found open teammates. He was masterful and the Wolves were powerless to stop him.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

