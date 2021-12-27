The Vikings have scored 62 points off 22 takeaways this season: six touchdowns and seven field goals. They have eight punts and one missed field goal on those drives. The Vikings have lost five games in which they won the turnover battle, including Sunday's 30-23 defeat against the Rams.
WEEK 2 AT CARDINALS, L 34-33
Nick Vigil interception
Returned 38 yards for a touchdown. Result: TD
Xavier Woods interception
Drive: From MIN 31, 10 plays, 35 yards. Result: Field goal
WEEK 8 VS. COWBOYS, L 20-16
Woods interception
Drive: From MIN 40, 3 plays, 10 yards. Result: Punt
Woods forced fumble
Drive: From MIN 48, 3 plays, -9 yards. Result: Punt
WEEK 9 AT RAVENS, L 34-31 OT
Camryn Bynum interception
Drive: From BAL 16, 4 plays, -1 yard. Result: FG
Anthony Barr interception
Drive: From MIN 38 in OT, 3 plays, 1 yard. Result: Punt
WEEK 13 AT LIONS, L 29-27
Cameron Dantzler interception
Drive: From MIN 31, 4 plays, 13 yards. Result: Punt
Blake Lynch strip sack
Drive: From DET 19, 6 plays, 19 yards. Result: TD
WEEK 16 VS. RAMS, L 30-20
Barr interception
Drive: From LA 11, 4 plays, 7 yards. Result: FG
Woods interception
Drive: From MIN 38, 6 plays, 11 yards. Result: Punt
Barr interception
Drive: From LA 2, 1 play, 2 yards. Result: TD