The Vikings have scored 62 points off 22 takeaways this season: six touchdowns and seven field goals. They have eight punts and one missed field goal on those drives. The Vikings have lost five games in which they won the turnover battle, including Sunday's 30-23 defeat against the Rams.

WEEK 2 AT CARDINALS, L 34-33

Nick Vigil interception

Returned 38 yards for a touchdown. Result: TD

Xavier Woods interception

Drive: From MIN 31, 10 plays, 35 yards. Result: Field goal

WEEK 8 VS. COWBOYS, L 20-16

Woods interception

Drive: From MIN 40, 3 plays, 10 yards. Result: Punt

Woods forced fumble

Drive: From MIN 48, 3 plays, -9 yards. Result: Punt

WEEK 9 AT RAVENS, L 34-31 OT

Camryn Bynum interception

Drive: From BAL 16, 4 plays, -1 yard. Result: FG

Anthony Barr interception

Drive: From MIN 38 in OT, 3 plays, 1 yard. Result: Punt

WEEK 13 AT LIONS, L 29-27

Cameron Dantzler interception

Drive: From MIN 31, 4 plays, 13 yards. Result: Punt

Blake Lynch strip sack

Drive: From DET 19, 6 plays, 19 yards. Result: TD

WEEK 16 VS. RAMS, L 30-20

Barr interception

Drive: From LA 11, 4 plays, 7 yards. Result: FG

Woods interception

Drive: From MIN 38, 6 plays, 11 yards. Result: Punt

Barr interception

Drive: From LA 2, 1 play, 2 yards. Result: TD