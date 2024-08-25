Four people, including two children, were flown to the Twin Cities for medical care after a T-bone crash in Spencer Brook Township, Isanti County, left them with serious injuries Saturday, according to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office.
T-bone crash in Isanti County leaves four with serious injuries, including two children
Around 11 a.m., deputies arrived at the crash site, the intersection of County Road 5 and County Road 7/Feldspar Street Northwest, to find several people injured following a collision, according to a news release.
A driver in a black Chevy Traverse driving south on Feldspar ran a stop sign, T-boning a Honda Pilot that had been driving east, a preliminary investigation found.
Two adults from one of the vehicles, a male driver and female passenger, were flown to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries.
The other vehicle was occupied by an adult man and three child passengers. Two of the children were transported by EMS to a local hospital with serious injuries and later transported to a hospital in the Twin Cities. The news release did not specify which group was in which vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
