Swimmer drowns from spine fracture in Nevis during annual Muskie Days festival

A 21-year-old man drowned on Lake Belle Taine over the weekend in Nevis when the city was hosting its annual Muskie Days festival.
Hubbard County Sheriff Corey Aukes said in a news release that a call came in around 2:20 a.m. Saturday for a report of a drowning at the swimming beach. When deputies arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on the man later identified as Aiden Thompson, of Nevis. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy report found Thompson died of cervical spine fracture, and the sheriff’s investigation determined that a group was swimming on Belle Taine early that morning.
“As members of the group were getting out of the water, one of the swimmers jumped off the end of the dock and found Thompson [lying] face down in the water,” Aukes said in the release.
He said the tragedy remains under investigation.