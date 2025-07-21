Greater Minnesota

Swimmer drowns from spine fracture in Nevis during annual Muskie Days festival

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office said a group went swimming early that morning when the victim was found.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 21, 2025 at 6:27PM

A 21-year-old man drowned on Lake Belle Taine over the weekend in Nevis when the city was hosting its annual Muskie Days festival.

Hubbard County Sheriff Corey Aukes said in a news release that a call came in around 2:20 a.m. Saturday for a report of a drowning at the swimming beach. When deputies arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on the man later identified as Aiden Thompson, of Nevis. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy report found Thompson died of cervical spine fracture, and the sheriff’s investigation determined that a group was swimming on Belle Taine early that morning.

“As members of the group were getting out of the water, one of the swimmers jumped off the end of the dock and found Thompson [lying] face down in the water,” Aukes said in the release.

He said the tragedy remains under investigation.

about the writer

about the writer

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

News & Politics

Tolkkinen: ‘Canada’ writes back to Minnesota’s GOP congressional delegation

Staff headshot
Karen Tolkkinen
card image

Chastised by Minnesota’s Republican U.S. representatives, “our northern neighbor” fires back.

Greater Minnesota

Swimmer drowns from spine fracture in Nevis during annual Muskie Days festival

Greater Minnesota

Inside a tiny Minnesota town’s fight to save its historic Catholic church

card image