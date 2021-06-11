The Minnesota State Fair is back.

Fair officials announced Friday that it will return Aug. 26 through Labor Day, Sept. 6.

The news was sure to bring joy to the tens of thousands of fairgoers who had no place to go last August, when the fair was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will feature the usual joys — food, drink, animals, machines, rides, souvenirs and can't-miss exhibits about every aspect of life in Minnesota.

But COVID-19 is still much on fair organizers' minds.

On the fair's website, it said that it will continue to monitor information from federal and state health officials. "Restrictions regarding large gatherings have recently eased, so at this time, the State Fair does not anticipate daily attendance limits," they said.

Masks will not be required but will be "strongly encouraged" for those not fully vaccinated. No proof of vaccination will be required.