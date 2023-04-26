Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the good news on a rough sports night, noting that the Twins won the season series against the Yankees for the first time in 22 years. That's an almost unfathomable amount of time, but maybe breaking that streak signals a bigger shift for the Twins.

7:00: A season of missed opportunities is over for the Wolves, leaving a lot of questions about the future.

12:00: Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a breakdown of the Wild's big problem: If they can't kill penalties, they need to change their strategy. Because it has them on the brink of elimination. Scoggins and Rand also get into what the Wolves should do this offseason.

32:00: A Bill Guerin quote from August feels like foreshadowing now.

