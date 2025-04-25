Minneapolis’ Surly Brewing announces taproom and pizzeria in Grand Forks

Billed as Minneapolis’ “destination brewery” when its sprawling taproom opened in 2014, Surly Brewing Co. is expanding to a new destination across state lines.
The maker of Furious, Mosh Pit and many other hopped-up beers announced via social media on Thursday plans to open a new taproom and pizzeria in Grand Forks, N.D., “in the heart of the University of North Dakota campus.”
Surly is expanding its footprint to the UND campus in partnership with Short or Tall Eatery & Drink Hall of Rogers, which is also opening a second location that will adjoin the Surly space. Both of the beer-heavy eateries will be located at the foot of a new five-story residential complex in Grand Forks called Memorial Village, across from the school’s Memorial Stadium along N. Columbia Road.
“It’s right on campus, but it won’t be just for the student body or school administration,” said Short or Tall owner Brian Conneran, who’s a Grand Forks resident and proud parent of three UND graduates.
Conneran approached Surly owner Omar Ansari with the idea — and apparently had to reapproach him a few times, according to Ansari.
“He just kept hammering away and talked me into coming up,” Ansari said. “I got up there and was amazed at what was going on, with cranes all around town and a lot of new, exciting development.”
The proprietors hope to have the Surly/Short or Tall complex open by mid-August in time for fall semester. Conneran said of the two-in-one concept: “We’re trying to make it seem seamless, like one very large restaurant.”
Conneran’s original Short or Tall — located along Interstate 94 between the Twin Cities and Grand Forks — has hosted events with Surly and many other Minnesota brewers since opening in 2018 next to a Holiday Inn Express, which is also owned by Conneran.