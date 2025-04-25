Eat & Drink

Minneapolis’ Surly Brewing announces taproom and pizzeria in Grand Forks

The new Surly site will adjoin a second location of Rogers-based eatery Short or Tall on the UND campus.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 25, 2025 at 2:12PM
Surly Brewing Co., operator of the state's largest beer hall, is closing that beer hall, the adjacent pizza restaurant and retail shop in early November. It was closed after the announcement in Minneapolis, Minn, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Surly Brewing Co. opened its expansive Minneapolis taproom in 2014 and will soon be part of a similar site in Grand Forks, N.D. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Billed as Minneapolis’ “destination brewery” when its sprawling taproom opened in 2014, Surly Brewing Co. is expanding to a new destination across state lines.

The maker of Furious, Mosh Pit and many other hopped-up beers announced via social media on Thursday plans to open a new taproom and pizzeria in Grand Forks, N.D., “in the heart of the University of North Dakota campus.”

Surly is expanding its footprint to the UND campus in partnership with Short or Tall Eatery & Drink Hall of Rogers, which is also opening a second location that will adjoin the Surly space. Both of the beer-heavy eateries will be located at the foot of a new five-story residential complex in Grand Forks called Memorial Village, across from the school’s Memorial Stadium along N. Columbia Road.

“It’s right on campus, but it won’t be just for the student body or school administration,” said Short or Tall owner Brian Conneran, who’s a Grand Forks resident and proud parent of three UND graduates.

Conneran approached Surly owner Omar Ansari with the idea — and apparently had to reapproach him a few times, according to Ansari.

“He just kept hammering away and talked me into coming up,” Ansari said. “I got up there and was amazed at what was going on, with cranes all around town and a lot of new, exciting development.”

The proprietors hope to have the Surly/Short or Tall complex open by mid-August in time for fall semester. Conneran said of the two-in-one concept: “We’re trying to make it seem seamless, like one very large restaurant.”

Conneran’s original Short or Tall — located along Interstate 94 between the Twin Cities and Grand Forks — has hosted events with Surly and many other Minnesota brewers since opening in 2018 next to a Holiday Inn Express, which is also owned by Conneran.

No actual brewing operations will take place at Surly’s Grand Forks site. The brewery posted the news to begin its staff hiring process, starting with a kitchen manager.

Surly also boasts an upstairs pizzeria in its Minneapolis location near the University of Minnesota campus. The pizza side has proved popular and helped the brewery navigate other financial challenges currently hindering craft-beer makers around the country, Ansari said, including rising production costs and a decrease in alcohol consumption among young adults.

“We’re always trying to think of ways to try to keep the business growing, and this just made a lot of sense as our first expansion,” said Ansari, who started Surly in 2004.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

See Moreicon

More from Eat & Drink

See More

Business

Minneapolis craft cocktail maker Dashfire files for bankruptcy

card image

Rising costs and a slumping spirits markets put the bitters and ready-to-drink cocktail maker into Chapter 11.

Eat & Drink

Minneapolis’ Surly Brewing announces taproom and pizzeria in Grand Forks

Surly Brewing Co., operator of the state's largest beer hall, is closing that beer hall, the adjacent pizza restaurant and retail shop in early November. It was closed after the announcement in Minneapolis, Minn, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Eat & Drink

The 5 best things our food writers ate this week in the Twin Cities and beyond

A light, glazed old fashioned doughnut is propped up on a napkin against a tall iced latte with a smiley cloud logo. The whipped cream on top is speckled with black sesam