IMPACT PLAYER: Jorge Polanco, Twins
The second baseman hit a pair of two-run doubles and scored one run himself to help the Twins win the series.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Twins pitchers since 2000 to record a victory in their first career start, with Josh Winder joining that group.
10-for-18 Carlos Correa's production at the plate amid a four-game hitting streak.
51 Runs for the Twins over their past eight games, an average of 6.4 per game.
ON DECK
RHP Chris Paddack (0-2, 3.68 ERA) faces Baltimore's RHP Tyler Wells (0-2, 5.54) to open the Twins' four-game series at Camden Yards on Monday.
