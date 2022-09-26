IMPACT PLAYER
Mike Trout, Angels
Two doubles, a walk and a home run for the three-time MVP, a career .303 hitter at Target Field.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Mariners' wins or Twins' losses required to mathematically eliminate Minnesota from the wild-card race.
3.1 Innings pitched by Dylan Bundy, the fourth time he's failed to complete four innings this season.
14 Twins players whose first career hit was a home run, a group that Caleb Hamilton joined on Sunday.
