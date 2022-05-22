IMPACT PLAYER: Kyle Garlick, Twins
Pulled his team within one run with his second career home run off a righthander, a blast into Twins bullpen.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Triples hit by the Twins this season, both by Nick Gordon; they have given up seven.
8 Consecutive times reaching base by the Royals' Andrew Benintendi, who went 7-for-12 (.583) with two walks in the series.
8.68 Cumulative ERA of the Twins bullpen in the three-game series.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Ohtani, Trout HRs back Sandoval in Angels' 4-1 win over A's
Patrick Sandoval dominated the Oakland Athletics for the second straight Sunday, mixing his formidable off-speed pitches with excellent fastball control in a performance that underlined his credentials as a rising star on the Angels' staff.
Sports
Thomas wins 2nd PGA title in playoff after 7-shot rally
Justin Thomas is a major champion when he least expected it.
Sports
Zibanejad leads Rangers to 3-1 win over Hurricanes in Game 3
After two tough losses on the road put them in another series deficit, the New York Rangers again bounced back with a big home win.
Twins
Here it is, skip: Twins manager Baldelli hopeful to keep 14 pitchers
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli asked for this headline himself, with an MLB limit to keep rosters to 13 pitchers approaching next week.
Sports
NBA fines Mavs $100,000 for 3rd bench violation in playoffs
The NBA fined the Dallas Mavericks for a third time in the playoffs on Sunday because of violations of rules regarding their bench.