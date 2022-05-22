IMPACT PLAYER: Kyle Garlick, Twins

Pulled his team within one run with his second career home run off a righthander, a blast into Twins bullpen.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Triples hit by the Twins this season, both by Nick Gordon; they have given up seven.

8 Consecutive times reaching base by the Royals' Andrew Benintendi, who went 7-for-12 (.583) with two walks in the series.

8.68 Cumulative ERA of the Twins bullpen in the three-game series.