GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER: Jorge Polanco, Twins
He hit his 33rd home run, joining Brian Dozier as only second basemen to lead Twins in homers.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Career saves by Jorge Alcala, who recorded the final four outs, striking out three.
104 First-inning runs scored by the Twins, more than any AL team except Boston (114).
3 Consecutive losses on season's final day, a streak ended with this victory.
0 Hits for Salvador Perez in the three-game series. He finished with 48 home runs, tied with Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the MLB lead.
ON DECK
Barring a lockout, Twins pitchers and catchers are expected to report to Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 10, 2022.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Stifled by the Browns, the Vikings fall 14-7, dropping to 1-3
Defense won the game for Cleveland, as the Browns shut down the Vikings' running game and put Kirk Cousins under pressure most of the day.
Vikings
Browns DC Woods dialed up a plan to surround Cousins from all sides
On the NFL: The Vikings' first drive went as smooth as could be. After that, Cleveland defensive coordinator Joe Woods — a former Vikings assistant — dialed up all the right blitzes and coverages and the Browns defensive line was relentless in harassing Kirk Cousins.
Vikings
Souhan: Browns beat the Vikings with a game plan Zimmer would love
At 1-3, the Vikings are not in a hopeless situation. But they are hope-challenged after being suffocated by Cleveland on Sunday.
Sports
9 players on Cuba's U23 baseball team defect in Mexico
Nine of the 24 players on Cuba's national team at baseball's U-23 World Cup defected during the tournament in Mexico, the Cuban government confirmed Sunday.
Sports
Ravens knock Broncos from unbeaten ranks with 23-7 rout
Lamar Jackson won this one with his right arm. He used his quick feet to crown Baltimore's 23-7 thumping of the Denver Broncos and tie an NFL rushing record.