GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER: Jorge Polanco, Twins

He hit his 33rd home run, joining Brian Dozier as only second basemen to lead Twins in homers.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Career saves by Jorge Alcala, who recorded the final four outs, striking out three.

104 First-inning runs scored by the Twins, more than any AL team except Boston (114).

3 Consecutive losses on season's final day, a streak ended with this victory.

0 Hits for Salvador Perez in the three-game series. He finished with 48 home runs, tied with Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the MLB lead.

ON DECK

Barring a lockout, Twins pitchers and catchers are expected to report to Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 10, 2022.