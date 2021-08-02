1 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.
7 • Minnesota Miracle (Hamilton) 11.20 4.20 2.80
6 • Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez) 2.20 2.10
2 • Overly Lucky (Juarez Jr.) 2.80
Time: 1:37.10. Exacta: 7-6, $9.40. Trifecta: 7-6-2, $10.50. Superfecta: 7-6-2-1, $10.22.
2 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.
3 • All Native (L. Fuentes) 12.20 5.60 3.80
2 • Hurricain Hunter (R. Fuentes) 3.60 2.80
4 • Flash Flood (Quinonez) 5.20
Time: 1:34.67. Exacta: 3-2, $21.00. Trifecta: 3-2-4, $71.80. Superfecta: 3-2-4-7, $44.93. Daily Double: 7-3, $52.20.
3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,700.
9 • Blazing Charm (Wade) 4.60 3.00 2.60
6 • Sweet as Canbe (Canchari) 7.40 4.80
8 • Baby Bee Merry (Hamilton) 6.60
Time: 1:10.94. Exacta: 9-6, $15.10. Trifecta: 9-6-8, $95.05. Superfecta: 9-6-8-4, $91.78. Pick 3: 7-3-9, $56.05. Daily Double: 3-9, $20.00.
4 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $33,900.
6 • Drama Chorus (Butler) 21.80 8.00 5.60
2 • Zoe's Delight (Eikleberry) 5.60 4.00
9 • Giant Payday (L. Fuentes) 4.00
Time: 1:39.27. Scratched: Kokokomo, Nobrag Justfact. Exacta: 6-2, $55.50. Trifecta: 6-2-9, $119.60. Superfecta: 6-2-9-4, $84.67. Pick 3: 3-9-6, $92.45. Pick 4: 7-3-9-6, $555.75. Daily Double: 9-6, $21.10.
5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,300.
2 • Kierkegaard (Negron) 26.20 11.80 6.20
10 • Public Safety (Hamilton) 5.20 3.40
7 • Roman Pharoah (L. Fuentes) 3.40
Time: 1:09.83. Scratched: Boss Hugo, Jimmie T. Exacta: 2-10, $59.00. Trifecta: 2-10-7, $149.90. Superfecta: 2-10-7-13, $943.29. Pick 3: 9-6-2, $163.05. Daily Double: 6-1, $10.00. Daily Double: 6-2, $175.00.
6 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.
3 • Bruce's Girl (Quinonez) 7.20 4.20 3.20
9 • Smoking Bossa Nova (Lara) 15.60 6.60
1 • Brightsideoflife (L. Fuentes) 5.60
Time: 1:36.52. Scratched: Priddis, Woo Hoo. Exacta: 3-9, $97.20. Trifecta: 3-9-1, $696.40. Superfecta: 3-9-1-4, $702.82. Pick 3: 6-2-3, $210.10. Daily Double: 2-3, $49.90.
7 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.
8 • Berry Good (Canchari) 8.40 4.60 3.00
9 • Missyintomischief (R. Fuentes) 7.00 5.00
4 • Mongolian Lotus (Negron) 4.00
Time: 1:37.34. Exacta: 8-9, $23.40. Trifecta: 8-9-4, $89.15. Superfecta: 8-9-4-6, $124.46. Pick 3: 2-3-8, $142.15. Daily Double: 3-8, $20.20.
8 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,300.
9 • Winnager (Canchari) 6.60 3.60 3.20
6 • Peak of Chic (Quinonez) 10.00 5.80
5 • Faded Rose (L. Fuentes) 11.00
Time: 0:56.92. Scratched: Howmuchistoomuch. Exacta: 9-6, $28.60. Trifecta: 9-6-5, $350.65. Superfecta: 9-6-5-2, $278.19. Pick 3: 3-8-9, $29.25. Daily Double: 8-9, $17.40.
9 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.
9 • Hot Artie (Negron) 11.40 3.20 2.60
3 • Devoted to You (Eikleberry) 2.10 2.10
4 • Has the Glory (Harr) 8.40
Time: 1:10.91. Scratched: Gun War, Causeimchocolate. Exacta: 9-3, $9.00. Trifecta: 9-3-4, $129.05. Superfecta: 9-3-4-1, $56.70. Pick 3: 8-9-9, $65.05. Pick 4: 3-8-9-9, $253.60. Pick 5: 2-3-8-9-9, $3,878.30. Pick 6: 6-2-3-8-9-9, $428.80. Daily Double: 9-9, $23.60.
Live handle: $240,301. Total handle: $1,352,605. Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 1-9 (.111). Totals: 122-348 (.351). Lock of the day: 23-37 (.622).