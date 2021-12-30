Louis King, who turned Summit Academy OIC from a flagging training school into a strong performer serving 1,000-plus low-income adult students annually, will take over as chief executive of OIC of America.

King will work from Minneapolis, a spokeswoman said, and also continue as CEO of Summit Academy, a post he has held since 1995.

A spokeswoman said King will work from Minneapolis and also continue at Summit Academy.

"Louis has provided exceptional leadership to Summit Academy OIC and the city of Minneapolis," James Talton, chair of OIC of America's board, said in a prepared statement. "As a seasoned OIC executive and an innovative visionary, we are inspired by the wealth of knowledge Louis brings to our national office."

King is considered a star of the 32-education-and-training school national network of OIC of America, established in the 1960s to provide free occupational training to low-income adults.

King's $15 millon annual operation trains 1,000-plus students annually for careers in technology, health care and construction. It operates from two Northside sites, includes day care and is supported by government, businesses, foundations and donors.

A labor shortage that started before the pandemic has only gotten worse.

"OIC provides an incredible opportunity to solve the labor crisis by engaging people of all ethnic backgrounds and geographic locations," said King in a statement. "Whether people come from a rural community or the inner city, it's going to take all of us to solve the [labor-shortage] crisis."

King was traveling Wednesday and unavailable for further comment.

King, a Florida native who was an an Army officer for a decade after college, successfully pushed trade unions and construction contractors 20 years ago to diversify hiring and training.

King's objectives include building a thriving Black middle class in north Minneapolis and beyond. King, who makes about $300,000 and has served in a number of community business leadership posts, also is working with city Black churches on anti-crime strategies.

Summit is in the middle of a $12 million capital campaign. While King is keeping the Summit CEO post, Leroy West, chief operating officer of 18 years, will succeed him as president.