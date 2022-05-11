Travel is back — and in a big way.

Coronavirus restrictions, like mask rules, are being lifted. Some destinations are slowly reopening to tourists. More people are hitting the skies and the roads.

But all that pent-up demand means those who are vacationing won't necessarily find it easy — or cheap. Airfares are rising, as is demand for hotel and car rentals. Understaffed airlines and bad weather have canceled or delayed numerous flights. And gas prices continue to inch upward.

We want to hear from you. Are you planning to travel this summer? How have the costs and experiences of flying changed for you? For those taking to the roads, are gas prices affecting your trip planning?

We appreciate you sharing your feedback and will not publish your responses, including your name, without your permission. If you would prefer, you can also reach Star Tribune reporter Mary Lynn Smith by emailing MaryLynn.Smith@startribune.com.