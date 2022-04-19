The sea of travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport included many bare faces Tuesday, the first full day after the lifting of a federal mask requirement on public transportation.

But many travelers still chose to keep their noses and mouths covered, as recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Dixie Ford stood with a roller bag waiting for a ride with her husband near baggage claim, an expression of relief on her face. She said she had a much more comfortable experience flying without a mask and looked forward to flying mask-free on an international flight soon.

"We're flying to Switzerland in a couple weeks to see our son and we're excited. It's time. I did what they said … but I'm over it," said Ford, of Aberdeen, SD. "I think you should be able to have your choice."

A federal judge in Florida struck down the federal mask requirement on airplanes, trains, buses and other public transportation on Monday, less than a week after the CDC had extended it through May 3.

The ruling opened the way for airports, mass transit systems, airlines and ride-hailing services to either keep mask rules or ditch them entirely, resulting in rules that vary by city and mode of transportation. It created a confusing patchwork of rules for passengers as they navigated airports and transit systems.

Some travelers were still unsure of the rules at the MSP airport Tuesday and others seemed indecisive, wearing masks on their faces but beneath their mouths. Not all airport signage was up to date; Signs in some places still instructed terminal visitors that masks were required.

On the airport transportation floor, two masked employees held brooms and chatted about the court ruling. "I'm not letting a judge overrule the CDC," one said.

The Metropolitan Airport Commission changed its policy late Monday and announced travelers will no longer be required to wear a face covering inside terminals and other facilities in the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport and its six general aviation airports, according to Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesman Jeff Lea.

Airport officials worked to get that message to travelers, removing signs including decals on the floor, table tops and chairs, as well as audio announcements, Lea said.

Staff witnessed a mix of people who felt safer wearing their masks and others who went without, Lea said.

"Things have been very smooth," Lea said, adding that he expected to continue to see the change ripple through travelers throughout the week as more people learn about it.

Sneha Kharya, who flew home to the Twin Cities from Kharagpur, India, wore her black mask outdoors as she waited for an Uber at MSP. She said there was an announcement on her flight that it was now optional to wear a mask on the plane, but from her seat up front she couldn't see whether people behind her took theirs off.

She said she "definitely" plans to continue wearing masks on transit. "I wear for it for safety when it's too crowded," she said

Both Uber and Lyft announced on their websites Tuesday that masks will now be optional while riding or driving.

"We know that everyone has different comfort levels, and anyone who wants to continue wearing a mask is encouraged to do so. As always, drivers or riders can decline to accept or cancel any ride they don't wish to take," Lyft said.

Both companies are no longer requiring people to sit in the back seat but Uber said "to give drivers space, we ask that riders only use the front seat if it's required because of the size of their group."

Waiting for an Uber ride at MSP, Jonah Rufino had no idea the mandate had been revoked. "It's gone? I did not know that," she said. "I'm still going to keep my mask on, because it's just not in my comfort zone yet to take it off knowing it's still around and a lot of people continue to get sick."

Rufino said she would still ride the Uber if her driver chose not to wear a mask.

"As long as I'm wearing a mask and I'm far away from him and he doesn't come in my space, then honestly that's okay," Rufino said.

Metro Transit also no longer required riders to wear face masks. Agency officials cautioned riders to not use public transit if they are ill.

"The Center for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend that masks be worn in indoor public transportation settings," according a Metro Transit statement. "Metro Transit encourages all riders to travel responsibly to protect their health and the health of those around them."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.