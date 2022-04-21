KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Joe Ryan pitched six strong innings, and Byron Buxton made his return from a knee injury as the Twins beat the Royals 1-0 on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium, preventing a three-game sweep for Kansas City.

Miguel Sano's second inning sacrifice fly drove home Gio Urshela with the game's only run.

Ryan (2-1) gave up just two hits and one walk, striking out five. Jhoan Duran, Joe Smith and Emilio Pagan each threw a scoreless inning.

Veteran Zack Greinke lasted five innings, giving up six Twins hits, a run and a walk with just one strikeout.

Buxton hadn't played since last Friday in Boston, when he injured his right knee on a slide. While he didn't take to center field just yet, he did DH, getting a hit in the fifth inning from his top-of-the-batting-order spot.

"I aspire to put him in the lineup and put him in the outfield at some point soon, but we're going to play this game by game," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "We're going to send him out there, kind of regroup, look at how the game went. We're going to travel, as well. We'll see how his knee feels on the flight and getting home and just see how that lines up for the first game back."

The Twins start a home series with Chicago on Friday night at Target Field.