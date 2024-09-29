By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:
String of 80-degree days comes to an end
Believe it or not, we’ve lost nearly four hours of daylight since the summer solstice on June 20. For a few weeks around the autumnal equinox, we lose more than three minutes per night, more than any other time of the year.
Less daylight and longer nights in the Northern Hemisphere allows colder air to build near the pole. As this happens, cold fronts begin sending waves of cooler air south. Alaska begins seeing snow on its mountaintops — or “termination dust,” an expression that means the end of summer.
September ends today as the warmest and driest on record at MSP. In 152 years of data, the two warmest Septembers on record were 2024 and 2023! According to Climate Central, the average low temperature in the Twin Cities has warmed nearly 6 degrees since 1970.
Today will be the last of the 80-degree days in a row. A real fall front arrives with strong winds and falling temperatures. Highs Tuesday will only be in the 50s and 60s statewide, but we’ll be near 80 degrees again Wednesday. Still no rain in sight!