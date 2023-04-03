Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Stratasys Ltd.'s board of directors unanimously rejected a second takeover bid from Nano Dimension, fewer than two weeks since rebuffing the Israeli company's initial offer.

Israel-based Nano Dimension's revised bid, made last week, increased its offer to $19.55 a share, up from $18. Stratasys — which makes polymer-based 3D printers and operates out of Eden Prairie and Rehovot, Israel — decline that offer Monday, as it did the first one.

In early March, Stratasys received the original unsolicited bid. Analysts who follow Stratasys and the 3D printing industry said the bid undervalued the company, and the board of directors unanimously rejected the deal, valued at $1.2 billion.

"The Stratasys board and management team are confident that Stratasys' standalone plan will create significantly greater value for its shareholders than the Nano proposal," said the company in a statement about the second rejection.

In morning trading, Stratasys' stock was down 4.2%.

Nano Dimension is Stratasys' largest shareholder. Nano is a much smaller company than Stratasys with annual revenue of $43.6 million to Stratasys' $651.5 million.

J.P. Morgan is serving as Stratasys' financial advisor.