From highways to sidestreets, Twin Cities roads are snow and ice covered again after more snow fell overnight and more on the way Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 5 inches of snow remains in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for the southern half of Minnesota, covering cities such as Alexandria, St. Cloud, Willmar, Marshall, Mankato, Albert Lea and the Twin Cities.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for an area stretching from Brainerd to Duluth and into northern Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.

"Roads will remain hazardous with steady light to moderate snow through the day," the Weather Service said. "Pack a winter safety kit and allow yourself extra time to reach your destination."

At 5:30 a.m., traffic on Twin Cities highways was light, but motorists were not going fast with snow still covering the pavement despite efforts by plows to keep them clear. Side roads in many communities remained buried, making it a challenge for drivers to get out of their neighborhoods.

"It's kind of pretty when you aren't trying to drive or see in it," the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Snow emergencies were in place in several metro area suburbs.

On Tuesday, the State Patrol responded to 157 crashes, 653 spin outs and 10 jackknifed semitrailer trucks statewide.

Anoka Hennepin Schools called off classes Wednesday because many roads remained unplowed in parts of the district. Other districts also called off in-person learning and closed or shifted instruction online Wednesday. Minneapolis announced at-home learning for Wednesday.

The heavy wet snow means a big chore for property owners who have to clear sidewalks and driveways. Those who have to shovel are advised to stay hydrated and move only small amounts at a time.

"Take it slow when shoveling snow," the National Weather Service said. "Heavy wet snow can put a strain on the heart."

Snow totals included 11 inches in Windom, 9 inches in Mound, 8.5 inches in Willmar, 6.8 inches in Chanhassen and Maple Lake, 5.2 inches in Hopkins, 4.5 inches in Burnsville and Golden Valley, and 4.3 inches in Plymouth and Columbia Heights, the Weather Service said.

About 85 flights have been canceled and 31 delayed Wednesday morning at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to the flight tracking website flightaware.com.