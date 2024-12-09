The Department of Corrections says it’s investigating what happened after an inmate was found dead inside the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater.
Stillwater inmate dies in prison, investigation underway
David John Ojeda, 43, was found dead inside of the Stillwater correctional facility this month. A cause of death has not been released.
At 2:43 a.m. on Dec. 1, staff at the Stillwater prison found inmate David John Ojeda unresponsive, according to an emailed statement from Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) spokesman Aaron Swanum.
The prison staff performed life-saving measures while emergency medical responders were called to the facility. The responders determined Ojeda had passed away, Swanum said. No further details have been released about the circumstances or cause of death.
Ojeda, 43, was sentenced in February after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a child younger than 16. He was serving a 25-year sentence.
In June, another inmate at Stillwater, Dalmario Smith, was found unresponsive and died. In that incident,
