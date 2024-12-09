News & Politics

Stillwater inmate dies in prison, investigation underway

David John Ojeda, 43, was found dead inside of the Stillwater correctional facility this month. A cause of death has not been released.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 9, 2024 at 4:47PM

The Department of Corrections says it’s investigating what happened after an inmate was found dead inside the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater.

At 2:43 a.m. on Dec. 1, staff at the Stillwater prison found inmate David John Ojeda unresponsive, according to an emailed statement from Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) spokesman Aaron Swanum.

The prison staff performed life-saving measures while emergency medical responders were called to the facility. The responders determined Ojeda had passed away, Swanum said. No further details have been released about the circumstances or cause of death.

Ojeda, 43, was sentenced in February after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a child younger than 16. He was serving a 25-year sentence.

In June, another inmate at Stillwater, Dalmario Smith, was found unresponsive and died. In that incident,

about the writer

about the writer

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Stillwater inmate dies in prison, investigation underway

David John Ojeda, 43, was found dead inside of the Stillwater correctional facility this month. A cause of death has not been released.

St. Paul

Unlicensed driver flees patrol in St. Paul, hits parked vehicle, killing one

card image

Rochester

Officials identify Rochester area man shot to death over weekend in Brooklyn Park

card image