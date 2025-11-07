Stillwater-area treatment program tagged with multiple violations that endanger clients

A new state report has cited a Stillwater-area substance abuse treatment program for more than 100 breaches of state law or rules, confirming what whistleblowers long suspected.
Last summer, several former employees and clients of Care Crossings alleged the Oak Park Heights business broke laws and had unethical, fraudulent and potentially dangerous practices.
After an investigation, which included visits to Care Crossings over several days in late July, state officials with the Department of Human Services agreed, detailing in an Oct. 24 correction order 27 violations ranging from inadequate record-keeping to billing for services that were not provided.
Other alleged violations included excessive caseloads, falsified documentation and illegal group sizes. Former employees said Care Crossings regularly used unlicensed staff to lead group therapy sessions.
Lisa Berger-Kahn, who had been an intern at Care Crossings and led a women’s group, said she felt “vindicated” by the state report confirming what whistleblowers said months ago. For a long time, she said, owner Cathleen Harvieux had been telling former clients the whistleblowers were simply angry ex-employees with axes to grind.
“More importantly,” Berger-Kahn added, she was glad the state report confirmed the violations, “because these are vulnerable adults; they need to know that people care for them.”
Harvieux did not respond to several requests Wednesday and Thursday from the Minnesota Star Tribune seeking comment.
But in an interview in July, Harvieux denied committing fraud and said state officials were welcome to investigate. While she said she does things “out of the box,” she said her decades of experience have shaped a program that benefits the roughly 100 clients served.