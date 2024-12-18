Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber is challenging the federal government’s plan to idle the Federal Prison Camp in Duluth, a minimum-security facility that is among seven across the country slated to close due to aging infrastructure and staffing challenges.
Rep. Pete Stauber questions closing of Federal Prison Camp in Duluth
Federal officials cited aging infrastructure and staffing challenges in the pending closure. About 75 people may lose their jobs.
Stauber, who represents northeastern Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District, on Wednesday called the move “quite misguided. The motives behind this decision do not appear to be reasonable or sound and I am disappointed by the way the announcement was rolled out.”
The Federal Bureau of Prisons said earlier this month the Duluth prison would be deactivated, which is just short of being permanently shuttered.
But many of the facility’s approximately 90 employees may find themselves without a job, since only 15 are expected to be transferred to the Federal Correctional Institution in Sandstone, about 70 miles away from Duluth, according to a letter Stauber sent Tuesday to Colette Peters, director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Stauber was quoting job estimates from union officials, who were not immediately available for comment Wednesday.
It’s unclear when the Duluth prison’s operations will cease. “To inform the employees they would be out of the job through an impersonal letter right before Christmas is far too insensitive,” Stauber wrote, noting he will work with the incoming Trump Administration to reverse the decision.
More than 700 inmates currently incarcerated at the Duluth facility will be transferred to other prisons.
The all-male Duluth prison camp, located on a former U.S. Air Force base, has “aging and dilapidated infrastructure,” including several condemned buildings contaminated with asbestos and lead paint, according to Bureau of Prisons documents obtained by the Associated Press.
Stauber questions why federal prison officials did not alert him sooner regarding conditions at the prison camp, especially since the closure may have been in the works for two years.
“This decision to reorganize would necessitate negotiation with the union,” Stauber wrote, “and it is troubling to me that they were as blindsided by this decision as elected leaders representing the prisons.”
Federal prison officials were not immediately available to comment on Stauber’s letter Wednesday.
His letter also claims that the decision to close the Duluth prison violates contractual obligations with its unionized employees. The head of the local American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) in Minnesota was not available for comment.
At the time of the announcement in early December, AFGE national President Everett Kelley said some 400 federal employees across the country would be affected. “The reality is that most Bureau of Prisons facilities are in isolated locations far from each other, so many if not most employees affected will face disruptive relocations to remain employed,” Kelley said in a news release.
The loss of skilled workers “will exacerbate the existing staffing crisis within the Bureau of Prisons, making our prisons less safe for staff, inmates, and the surrounding communities,” he said.
The Duluth prison has housed some well known inmates, including former auto mogul Denny Hecker, who was convicted in 2011 of bankruptcy fraud and defrauding auto lenders of more than $30 million. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and ultimately served 7½ although not all his time was in Duluth.
In an interview with WCCO-TV in 2011, Hecker praised the prison’s cinnamon buns and salad bar and said he frequently worked out in the facility’s gym.
In addition, former Minnesota Vikings tight end Stu Voigt served six months at the Duluth prison for bank fraud.
