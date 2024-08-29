Minnesota State Fair officials clarified Thursday that attendees are allowed to wear masks for health reasons, including those worn to guard against COVID-19.
State Fair: Visitors worried about COVID-19 can wear masks on the fairgrounds
Several social media posts this week said that law enforcement officers were telling attendees to remove masks.
The statement came after several social media posts this week said one or more law enforcement officers near the entrance gates were telling fairgoers they had to remove their masks to enter the fairgrounds.
“The law enforcement officer would not be correct in telling anyone to remove a mask used for health reasons, and we have passed this email and information on to the appropriate department,” said Lara Hughes, a fair spokesperson, after the Star Tribune shared an email from an attendee describing such an incident.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting with security at the fair, and it wasn’t clear which department may have been involved in spreading the misinformation. Fair officials did not immediately respond when asked if any formal complaints had been filed.
The fair has a webpage describing items that are allowed and prohibited, and states that face coverings intended to conceal one’s identity are not allowed. Exceptions are made for religious and health reasons.
Minnesota is one of 27 states where COVID-19 infections were seen as likely rising as of Aug. 23, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, infection rates are just a fraction of the pandemic’s peak in the state.
The spread is attributed to new variants of the disease. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration approved updated vaccines, which are expected to be available soon.
