Tyrell Terry picks up the pieces of a life broken by basketball
From Minneapolis high school star to Stanford to a $6 million NBA contract, the point guard from DeLaSalle looked to be making basketball's transitions easily. But the game turned on Terry, causing him to walk away from what he called "the darkest times of my life."
Gophers' next big hope at QB loves his family, football and fishing
Athan Kaliakmanis is an Antioch, Ill., native who is soaking up the outdoors in Minnesota while getting ready for training camp.
volleyball
Club volleyball's multimillion-dollar world: Dreams, sacrifice, cold reality
Thousands of girls gather in Minneapolis throughout the year for elite competition in pursuit of college scholarships. A family can pay over $30,000 (plus travel) for a child to play from age 12 to 18. Here's an inside look at that world.
sports on tv
Think watching sports on TV is complicated? Wait for what's next
"Turning on the game" used to be one of the easiest chores a sports fan could do. Soon you'll wish you had an engineering degree. Change is coming even faster now — potentially big, and potentially as soon as Wednesday.
RandBall
The Lindsay Whalen mystery grew more complicated this week
While the Gophers have tried to depict the departure of the legendary former player and head coach as a mutual decision, Whalen's actions suggest that's not the case.
don’t miss
Can the BWCA be saved from fire — by fire?
Climate change virtually ensures future fires in the wilderness area — something Indigenous people survived for eons. Can we learn something from their ancient practices?
Secretariat's Triple Crown run turns 50, and Minnesota is part of the lore
The story behind the birth of the great Secretariat's first foal doesn't get told often. But Lynn Nankivil delights in telling the tale of how the birth of First Secretary was an international news event from a farm near Winona.
Gophers
Shikenjanski follows father's U footsteps — but in a different sport
Max Shikenjanski, the son of former Gophers center Jim Shikenjanski, turned down a D-I basketball scholarship to walk-on for Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck.
Twins
Reusse: Twins fail in many ways — and it starts with deals they've done
Ever since the COVID-wrecked season of 2020, the Twins front office has made blunder after blunder when trying to improve the roster. You want details?
Vikings
Jacky Chen's journey: Sneaking onto the field to signing with the Vikings
The offensive lineman from a Division II college out east — the son of Chinese immigrants — is one of the more unlikely undrafted free agents at the Vikings' offseason workouts.
Twins
Souhan: Pablo López, Luis Arraez and the lingering fear of David Ortiz
When the Twins traded Luis Arraez to Miami for pitcher Pablo López, it felt like a logical move because the Twins needed pitching — and appeared to have an abundance of hitting. Right now, it looks misguided.
Golf
Reusse: Don't expect peace in golf after PGA Tour, LIV merger
PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan has some explaining to do among golfers who remained loyal to the PGA, according to former tour golfers Tom Lehman and Tim Herron.
Randball
Bally Sports news is financial win for Twins — and a loss for fans
Diamond Sports made its payment to the Twins by Saturday's deadline, keeping the team on Bally Sports North at least through the end of this season. Fans were quick to vent.
Wild
Will they still be Wild? A player-by-player look at the roster
The Wild have little flexibility in their budget but plenty of decisions to make when it comes to their roster. Hockey writer Sarah McLellan's outlook for each player on the team as it relates to the 2023-24 season.
Wolves
Which Wolves stay? Who goes? Our player-by-player roster breakdown
Which Timberwolves players will be back when training camp opens? Which Timberwolves do fans want back? Here's our early player-by-player projection of what's ahead.
Outdoors
Anderson: Best underdog story in Minnesota sports? Two dudes from Mankato
Fishing for Minnesota State Mankato, two young anglers beat the nation's best to qualify for a national tournament.
High Schools
Neal: In ugly Orono hockey brawl, it's the kids who lost — again
High school leaders everywhere: If you need another reminder to sharpen your communication protocols, here it is. Kids lose when parents and coaches battle.
