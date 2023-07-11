Tyrell Terry, the former DeLaSalle star, is back at school now, at Stanford in California.
Loren Elliott, Special to the Star Tribune
Tyrell Terry, the former DeLaSalle star, is back at school now, at Stanford in California.

Tyrell Terry picks up the pieces of a life broken by basketball

June 15
From Minneapolis high school star to Stanford to a $6 million NBA contract, the point guard from DeLaSalle looked to be making basketball's transitions easily. But the game turned on Terry, causing him to walk away from what he called "the darkest times of my life."
Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis held a walleye he caught June 17 during a fishing trip in Underwood, Minn.

Gophers' next big hope at QB loves his family, football and fishing

July 1
Athan Kaliakmanis is an Antioch, Ill., native who is soaking up the outdoors in Minnesota while getting ready for training camp.
The scope of club volleyball showed during a Northern Lights qualifier in January at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
volleyball

Club volleyball's multimillion-dollar world: Dreams, sacrifice, cold reality

May 27
Thousands of girls gather in Minneapolis throughout the year for elite competition in pursuit of college scholarships. A family can pay over $30,000 (plus travel) for a child to play from age 12 to 18. Here's an inside look at that world.
Think watching sports on TV is complicated? Wait for what's next
sports on tv

Think watching sports on TV is complicated? Wait for what's next

May 28
"Turning on the game" used to be one of the easiest chores a sports fan could do. Soon you'll wish you had an engineering degree. Change is coming even faster now — potentially big, and potentially as soon as Wednesday.
Program legend Lindsay Whalen spent five years as Gophers women’s head coach.
RandBall

The Lindsay Whalen mystery grew more complicated this week

June 16
While the Gophers have tried to depict the departure of the legendary former player and head coach as a mutual decision, Whalen's actions suggest that's not the case.
A service helicopter dumps water on a back burn along the Gunflint Trail in 2007.
don’t miss

Can the BWCA be saved from fire — by fire?

July 8
Climate change virtually ensures future fires in the wilderness area — something Indigenous people survived for eons. Can we learn something from their ancient practices?
Secretariat approached the finish line in his 31-length victory at the Belmont Stakes for the 1973 Triple Crown.

Secretariat's Triple Crown run turns 50, and Minnesota is part of the lore

June 3
The story behind the birth of the great Secretariat's first foal doesn't get told often. But Lynn Nankivil delights in telling the tale of how the birth of First Secretary was an international news event from a farm near Winona.
Gophers
June 12
Jim Shikenjanski, left, has coached his son Max in basketball and watched him blossom into a record-breaking quarterback.

Shikenjanski follows father's U footsteps — but in a different sport

Max Shikenjanski, the son of former Gophers center Jim Shikenjanski, turned down a D-I basketball scholarship to walk-on for Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck.
Twins
June 20
That’s Randy Dobnak under the towel after giving up eight runs to the Yankees in 2021. Also, Josh Donaldson’s arrival didn’t help and Luis Arrá

Reusse: Twins fail in many ways — and it starts with deals they've done

Ever since the COVID-wrecked season of 2020, the Twins front office has made blunder after blunder when trying to improve the roster. You want details?
Vikings
May 30
Vikings offensive lineman Jacky Chen, an undrafted free agent, is one of eight Asian Americans in this year’s NFL rookie class.

Jacky Chen's journey: Sneaking onto the field to signing with the Vikings

The offensive lineman from a Division II college out east — the son of Chinese immigrants — is one of the more unlikely undrafted free agents at the Vikings' offseason workouts.
Twins
June 13
Just a few months after the Twins traded Luis Arráez (bottom left) for Pablo López (top), the deal is already evoking the memory of the franchise lo

Souhan: Pablo López, Luis Arraez and the lingering fear of David Ortiz

When the Twins traded Luis Arraez to Miami for pitcher Pablo López, it felt like a logical move because the Twins needed pitching — and appeared to have an abundance of hitting. Right now, it looks misguided.
Golf
June 6
LIV Golf is merging with the PGA Tour, but don’t expect everyone to be in a celebratory mood.

Reusse: Don't expect peace in golf after PGA Tour, LIV merger

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan has some explaining to do among golfers who remained loyal to the PGA, according to former tour golfers Tom Lehman and Tim Herron.
Randball
July 3
Bally Sports North will show Twins games for the rest of 2023.

Bally Sports news is financial win for Twins — and a loss for fans

Diamond Sports made its payment to the Twins by Saturday's deadline, keeping the team on Bally Sports North at least through the end of this season. Fans were quick to vent.
Wild
May 5
The Wild’s lack of salary cap space will play a role in deciding who stays and who is gone for the 2023-24 season.

Will they still be Wild? A player-by-player look at the roster

The Wild have little flexibility in their budget but plenty of decisions to make when it comes to their roster. Hockey writer Sarah McLellan's outlook for each player on the team as it relates to the 2023-24 season.
Wolves
May 2
Alex Rodriguez and the other Timberwolves bosses will bring back Rudy Gobert ... and who else?

Which Wolves stay? Who goes? Our player-by-player roster breakdown

Which Timberwolves players will be back when training camp opens? Which Timberwolves do fans want back? Here's our early player-by-player projection of what's ahead.
Outdoors
July 14, 2022
Brian Linder, left, and Nathan Thompson fish for the club team at Minnesota State Mankato. Their recent dramatic win in Michigan qualified them for th

Anderson: Best underdog story in Minnesota sports? Two dudes from Mankato

Fishing for Minnesota State Mankato, two young anglers beat the nation's best to qualify for a national tournament.
High Schools
June 30
Larry Olimb led Orono to the Class 1A state championship game in February.

Neal: In ugly Orono hockey brawl, it's the kids who lost — again

High school leaders everywhere: If you need another reminder to sharpen your communication protocols, here it is. Kids lose when parents and coaches battle.