May 23, 2020 — 1:16pm

The Star Tribune, MPR News and KARE 11 interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between May 18 and May 20. Findings from questions about the COVID-19 pandemic and the government response are below. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents.

Thinking about restrictions that have been put in place in your area to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, do you think these restrictions have gone too far, haven’t gone far enough, or were about right?

Too
far		 Not far enough About
right		 Not
sure
32% 9% 57% 2%
  Too
far		 Not far
enough		 About
right		 Not
sure
Hennepin/ Ramsey 22% 11% 65% 2%
Rest of metro 34 8 56 2
Southern Minn. 42 6 51 1
Northern Minn. 37 11 50 2
Men 42 8 49 1
Women 24 10 63 3
DFL/ Democrat 1 14 83 2
Republican 65 5 30 0
Independent/ other 37 7 53 3
18-34 27 9 60 4
35-49 33 11 55 1
50-64 34 9 55 2
65+ 34 7 57 2
Under $50,000 27 11 60 2
$50,000 and over 37 8 54 1
No college degree 35 10 53 2
College graduate 29 8 61 2

Which statement comes closer to your view? Minnesota’s stay-at-home measures have been worth it in order to protect people and limit spread of the coronavirus, OR Minnesota’s stay-at-home measures have caused more harm than good by placing unnecessary burdens on people and the economy.

Worth it More harm
than good		 Not sure
59% 32% 9%
  Worth it More harm
than good		 Not sure
Hennepin/ Ramsey 69% 22% 9%
Rest of metro 59 33 8
Southern Minn. 47 42 11
Northern Minn. 55 37 8
Men 52 39 9
Women 65 26 9
DFL/ Democrat 96 0 4
Republican 28 59 13
Independent/ other 45 44 11
18-34 67 26 7
35-49 60 32 8
50-64 53 35 13
65+ 58 34 8
Under $50,000 62 26 12
$50,000 and over 57 37 6
No college degree 56 34 10
College graduate 63 30 7

As Minnesota’s stay-at-home order is lifted, how likely are you to resume your previous activities, such as shopping, dining out, or travel?

I will resume
all my normal
activities		 I will be
somewhat more
selective in
what I do		 I will be
very limited
in what I do		 I will continue sheltering in place until there’s a vaccine or the virus subsides
29% 33% 27% 11%
 Normal activities More selective Very limited Shelter in place
TOTAL 29% 33% 27% 11%
Hennepin/ Ramsey 19 29 37 15
Rest of metro 30 32 26 11
Southern Minn. 46 31 18 5
Northern Minn. 27 41 23 9
Men 36 37 19 8
Women 23 29 35 13
DFL/ Democrat 6 22 50 22
Republican 49 41 5 5
Independent/ other 37 37 23 3
18-34 27 27 36 10
35-49 28 34 24 14
50-64 31 34 27 8
65+ 31 32 26 11
Under $50,000 28 32 28 12
$50,000 and over 35 30 26 9
No college degree 32 31 26 11
College graduate 26 34 29 11

Do you personally know anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus, or not?

Yes No
35% 65%
  Yes No
Hennepin/ Ramsey 39% 61%
Rest of metro 32 68
Southern Minn. 32 68
Northern Minn. 36 64
Men 34 66
Women 36 64
DFL/ Democrat 39 61
Republican 30 70
Independent/ other 37 63
18-34 33 67
35-49 36 64
50-64 35 65
65+ 34 66
Under $50,000 37 63
$50,000 and over 34 66
No college degree 32 68
College graduate 39 61

How worried, if at all, are you about becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus?

Very worried Somewhat worried Not too worried Not at all worried
10% 34% 31% 25%
  Very worried Somewhat worried Not too worried Not at all worried
TOTAL 10% 34% 31% 25%
Hennepin/ Ramsey 15 37 29 19
Rest of metro 12 34 28 26
Southern Minn. 4 29 33 34
Northern Minn. 5 32 38 25
Men 6 30 36 28
Women 13 37 27 23
DFL/ Democrat 22 45 20 13
Republican 0 18 42 40
Independent/ other 6 37 33 24
18-34 9 34 33 24
35-49 10 34 29 27
50-64 10 32 34 24
65+ 10 32 31 27
Under $50,000 9 39 29 23
$50,000 and over 10 30 32 28
No college degree 9 32 32 27
College graduate 11 34 31 24

In the past week, have you worn a face mask or covering when you’ve left your home, or not?

Yes, I have No, I have not
74% 26%
  Yes, I have No, I have not
Hennepin/ Ramsey 80% 20%
Rest of metro 74 26
Southern Minn. 68 32
Northern Minn. 72 28
Men 68 32
Women 80 20
DFL/ Democrat 92 8
Republican 53 47
Independent/ other 75 25
18-34 78 22
35-49 74 26
50-64 72 28
65+ 75 25
Under $50,000 75 25
$50,000 and over 73 27
No college degree 72 28
College graduate 74 26

Which of the following best describes your feelings about the coronavirus in your community?

The worst is happening now The worst
is yet
to come		 Coronavirus
is not a problem in my community		 Not
sure
16% 42% 30% 12%
  Worst now Worst to come Not a problem Not
sure
Hennepin/ Ramsey 17% 50% 20% 13%
Rest of metro 16 41 29 14
Southern Minn. 16 34 41 9
Northern Minn. 14 37 37 12
Men 16 33 36 15
Women 16 49 25 10
DFL/ Democrat 17 67 6 10
Republican 20 13 53 14
Independent/ other 10 40 36 14
18-34 17 49 23 12
35-49 14 49 28 9
50-64 15 36 33 15
65+ 19 33 35 12
Under $50,000 23 44 24 9
$50,000 and over 14 39 35 12
No college degree 15 41 33 11
College graduate 17 43 27 13

Have you or someone in your household lost a job or had income reduced due to the coronavirus crisis, or not?

Yes No Don’t have a job/ Retired
36% 50% 14%
  Yes No Don’t have
a job/
Retired
Hennepin/ Ramsey 35% 52% 13%
Rest of metro 38 49 13
Southern Minn. 35 51 14
Northern Minn. 36 48 16
Men 37 50 13
Women 35 50 15
DFL/ Democrat 35 52 13
Republican 37 48 15
Independent/ other 37 50 13
18-34 36 64 0
35-49 44 56 0
50-64 47 53 0
65+ 13 28 59
Under $50,000 33 47 20
$50,000 and over 37 50 13
No college degree 37 50 13
College graduate 36 50 14

About the poll

The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted May 18 to May 20 with 800 Minnesota registered voters. The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio News and KARE 11 by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy Inc.
The sample for this survey was drawn from a Mason-Dixon database that includes approximately 2.2 million registered Minnesota voters who are matched with a telephone number – either a land line, a cell phone or both. A random sample of 100,000 voters from unique households with unique phones was drawn from this database for use in calling on this poll.
Those interviewed were randomly selected by computer from this phone-matched Minnesota voter registration file with quotas assigned to reflect the state’s voter registration distribution by county. For example, Hennepin County and Ramsey County combined account for 32% of the state’s registered voters, so 32% of the survey interviews were completed there. The interviews were conducted via land line (35%) and cellphone (65%).
The margin of sampling error for this sample of 800 registered voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points. This means that there is a 95 percent probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 38% Democrats, 33% Republicans and 29% independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
The demographic profile of this poll of registered voters is an accurate reflection of their respective voter populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 32 years – a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.

Demographic breakdown of this polling sample

PARTY
DFL/ Democrat 304 (38%)
Republican 263 (33%)
Independent/ other 233 (29%)
AGE
18-34 129 (16%)
35-49 250 (31%)
50-64 228 (29%)
65+ 187 (23%)
Refused 6 (1%)
INCOME
< $25,000 87 (11%)
$25,000-$49,999 134 (17%)
$50,000-$74,999 111 (14%)
$75,000-$99,999 100 (13%)
$100,000+ 143 (18%)
Refused 225 (28%)
GENDER
Men 378 (47%)
Women 422 (53%)
REGION
Hennepin/ Ramsey 255 (32%)
Rest of metro 230 (29%)
Southern Minnesota 160 (20%)
Northern Minnesota 155 (19%)
EDUCATION
High school
or less		 173 (22%)
Some college/
Vocational		 251 (31%)
College graduate 248 (31%)
Graduate degree 125 (16%)
Refused 3 (0%)
INTERVIEW
Land-line 277 (35%)
Cell Phone 523 (65%)