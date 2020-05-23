The Star Tribune, MPR News and KARE 11 interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between May 18 and May 20. Findings from questions about the COVID-19 pandemic and the government response are below. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents.

Thinking about restrictions that have been put in place in your area to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, do you think these restrictions have gone too far, haven’t gone far enough, or were about right?

Which statement comes closer to your view? Minnesota’s stay-at-home measures have been worth it in order to protect people and limit spread of the coronavirus, OR Minnesota’s stay-at-home measures have caused more harm than good by placing unnecessary burdens on people and the economy.

As Minnesota’s stay-at-home order is lifted, how likely are you to resume your previous activities, such as shopping, dining out, or travel?

Do you personally know anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus, or not?

How worried, if at all, are you about becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus?

In the past week, have you worn a face mask or covering when you’ve left your home, or not?

Which of the following best describes your feelings about the coronavirus in your community?

Have you or someone in your household lost a job or had income reduced due to the coronavirus crisis, or not?

About the poll

The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted May 18 to May 20 with 800 Minnesota registered voters. The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio News and KARE 11 by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy Inc.

The sample for this survey was drawn from a Mason-Dixon database that includes approximately 2.2 million registered Minnesota voters who are matched with a telephone number – either a land line, a cell phone or both. A random sample of 100,000 voters from unique households with unique phones was drawn from this database for use in calling on this poll.

Those interviewed were randomly selected by computer from this phone-matched Minnesota voter registration file with quotas assigned to reflect the state’s voter registration distribution by county. For example, Hennepin County and Ramsey County combined account for 32% of the state’s registered voters, so 32% of the survey interviews were completed there. The interviews were conducted via land line (35%) and cellphone (65%).

The margin of sampling error for this sample of 800 registered voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points. This means that there is a 95 percent probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.

The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 38% Democrats, 33% Republicans and 29% independents or other.

Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.

The demographic profile of this poll of registered voters is an accurate reflection of their respective voter populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 32 years – a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.

Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com

Demographic breakdown of this polling sample