Star Tribune Metro Top 10 (games 7 p.m. unless noted)
1. Lakeville South (2-0) at Prior Lake
2. Eden Prairie (2-0) at Wayzata
3. Prior Lake (2-0) vs. Lakeville South
4. St. Michael-Albertville (2-0) at Edina (canceled)
5. Champlin Park (2-0) vs. Anoka, 3:30 p.m.
6. Woodbury (2-0) at Cretin-Derham Hall
7. East Ridge (2-0) vs. White Bear Lake
8. Maple Grove (2-0) vs. Centennial
9. Farmington (2-0) vs. Burnsville
10. St. Thomas Academy (Class 5A, 2-0) vs. Mahtomedi
Gophers
New Gophers offensive coordinator Sanford eagerly awaits debut
Mike Sanford Jr., the former Western Kentucky head coach and Notre Dame coordinator, joined P.J. Fleck's staff in January.
Gophers
Watch now: Gophers football season preview on StribSports Live
Chip Scoggins and Michael Rand preview the Gophers football season, which is finally getting started Saturday night vs. Michigan.
Gophers
Gophers-Michigan: Statistics, rosters, TV/radio, social media and more
Here's where you can get statistics, TV information and more to follow Saturday night's Big Ten football opener between the Gophers and Michigan from TCF Bank Stadium.
Sports
Another horse in Baffert's stable draws a positive test
A filly trained by two-time Triple Crown winner Bob Baffert has tested positive in a postrace drug test for the second time this year, making…
Vikings
Washington's Ron Rivera on verge of final cancer treatment
Washington coach Ron Rivera will have his last treatment for a form of skin cancer Monday, two months after being diagnosed.Rivera learned in August he…