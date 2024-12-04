Colleges

St. Thomas football signs 21 recruits, including eight from Minnesota

The Tommies, coming off a 6-6 season, also signed players from Arizona, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 4, 2024 at 11:12PM
UST head football coach Glenn Caruso led his team on to the field.
St. Thomas head football coach Glenn Caruso welcomed a new recruiting class to the school on Wednesday.

St. Thomas announced its fourth football recruiting class of its Division I era on Wednesday.

The class of 21 athletes includes eight Minnesotans and others from Arizona, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Among the Minnesotans is Fairmont running back Elijah Johnson, who rushed for 1,641 yards and 26 touchdowns, both in the Top 10 in the state this season.

The Tommies finished 6-6 this season.

Here is the full list of signees:

Aidan Adamski, DL, Hermantown

Jack Bauer, OL, Eastview

Malachi Boadi, LB, Minnetonka

Ben Buie, OL, Sun Prairie, Wis.

Carter Carstens, LB, Chanhassen

Dawson Dorward, WR, Scottsdale, Ari.

Braylon Edwards, OL, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Preston Franklin, DB, Kansas City, Mo.

Maverick Inman, WR, Waukee, Iowa

Elijah Johnson, RB, Fairmont

Ben Lemirand, WR, De Pere, Wis.

Pierce McCrary, WR, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Michael Naber, LB, Shakopee

Mitchell Nigro, LB, Richfield, Wis.

Nick Peipert, QB, Barrington, Ill.

Lucas Peters, Athlete, Rice Lake, Wis.

Nathan Rathkamp, OL, Kimberly, Wis.

David Regnier, OL, Prescott, Wis.

Michael Strong, RB, Totino-Grace

Beau Thielen, LS, Eagan

Declan Walsh, DL, Downers Grove, Ill.

