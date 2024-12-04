St. Thomas announced its fourth football recruiting class of its Division I era on Wednesday.
St. Thomas football signs 21 recruits, including eight from Minnesota
The Tommies, coming off a 6-6 season, also signed players from Arizona, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.
The class of 21 athletes includes eight Minnesotans and others from Arizona, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.
Among the Minnesotans is Fairmont running back Elijah Johnson, who rushed for 1,641 yards and 26 touchdowns, both in the Top 10 in the state this season.
Here is the full list of signees:
Aidan Adamski, DL, Hermantown
Jack Bauer, OL, Eastview
Malachi Boadi, LB, Minnetonka
Ben Buie, OL, Sun Prairie, Wis.
Carter Carstens, LB, Chanhassen
Dawson Dorward, WR, Scottsdale, Ari.
Braylon Edwards, OL, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Preston Franklin, DB, Kansas City, Mo.
Maverick Inman, WR, Waukee, Iowa
Elijah Johnson, RB, Fairmont
Ben Lemirand, WR, De Pere, Wis.
Pierce McCrary, WR, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Michael Naber, LB, Shakopee
Mitchell Nigro, LB, Richfield, Wis.
Nick Peipert, QB, Barrington, Ill.
Lucas Peters, Athlete, Rice Lake, Wis.
Nathan Rathkamp, OL, Kimberly, Wis.
David Regnier, OL, Prescott, Wis.
Michael Strong, RB, Totino-Grace
Beau Thielen, LS, Eagan
Declan Walsh, DL, Downers Grove, Ill.
