Northern Colorado Bears (5-2) at Saint Thomas Tommies (6-2)
West leads Northern Colorado against St. Thomas after 23-point outing
By The Associated Press
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces St. Thomas after Tatum West scored 23 points in Northern Colorado's 93-46 win against the Tabor Bluejays.
The Tommies have gone 4-0 at home. St. Thomas scores 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.
The Bears have gone 1-1 away from home.
St. Thomas makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Northern Colorado has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Northern Colorado has shot at a 51.5% clip from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Langbehn is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Tommies.
West is averaging 11.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Bears.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
