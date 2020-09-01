St. Thomas’s path to Division I
May 22, 2019: MIAC announces St. Thomas will be “involuntarily removed’’ as a member following the 2020-21 season, citing “athletic competitive parity.’’
July 15, 2020: St. Thomas receives permission from the NCAA to move directly to D-I, starting with the 2021-22 season.
June 20, 2021: St. Thomas will end a 101-year run as a founding member of the MIAC. It officially joins the D-I Summit League on July 1, 2021, beginning a five-year transition period to full D-I membership.
