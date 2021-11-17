Chef Jack Riebel, who had been undergoing cancer treatment for years, has stepped down from his role at the Lexington in St. Paul. Nick O'Leary is taking over as culinary director.

O'Leary co-owns Burger Dive, and previously worked at Borough, Saffron, Travail, Butcher and the Boar and Smack Shack.

"The Lexington will always hold a special place in my heart, but at this point, I've decided that it's more important for me to spend time with my family," Riebel said in a statement. "Nick is a fantastic chef and I know that he will continue to uphold the legacy and traditions of the Lexington for years to come."

The current iteration of the historic Lexington began in 2017, when Riebel partnered with restaurateurs Josh Thoma and Kevin Fitzgerald to restore and reopen the steakhouse and cocktail bar.

"I've known Jack for many years and have had the privilege to work with him these last few years," said O'Leary. "I am honored to carry on his legacy and will strive to ensure the Lexington remains the superior restaurant that Chef Jack built."

The Lexington is at 1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com.

Riebel, a fixture in the Twin Cities dining scene, was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in the summer of 2019. There is no known cure.