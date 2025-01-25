Former St. Paul Police Chief John Harrington named King Boreas for Winter Carnival

That purpose — making winter fun — has not really changed. But St. Paul has. Harrington remarked that when he joined the St. Paul Police Department, the most common non-English language in the city was German, and by the time he retired, St. Paul had thriving enclaves of Latino, Hmong and Somali immigrants. Bringing some joy to a brutal Minnesota winter is still important, he said, sharing in the beauty of the season with newcomers who may not have experienced freezing weather.