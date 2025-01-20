9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week

Four Seasons Curling Club welcomes the public to learn about the team sport played on pebbled ice. All ages and abilities can try their hand at the game during a drop-in session where they can attempt to deliver a curling stone, try sweeping and see how scoring works. (9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sun., Fogerty Ice Arena, 9250 NE. Lincoln St., Blaine, fourseasonscurlingclub.com)