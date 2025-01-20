9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
Lunar New Year celebrations highlight the week along with outdoor winter fun.
The year of the snake is slithering its way into 2025 with a Lunar New Year celebration. View performances from Cypher Side Dance School, CAAM Chinese Dance Theater, Tay Phuong Lions and participate in snake-themed crafts, games and storytelling. (Noon-2 p.m. Sat., Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Mpls., midtownglobalmarket.org)
2. Stillwater Snow Celebration
This arctic event ends this week with the Frozen Flannel Mini Curling Competition, performances and open skate with St. Croix Valley Figure Skating Club and Fat Tire Bike Rally. (Thu.-Sun., various times and locations, see website for details, worldsnowcelebration.com)
3. Katherine E. Nash Gallery
The artistic and teaching career of Paul Shambroom is highlighted during the show and public reception for “American Photographs.” Ends March 8. (Public reception: 7-9 p.m. Fri., gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Av. S., Mpls., cla.umn.edu)
4. Minnetonka Fire Family Fun Day
Climb aboard a fire truck, explore the station and meet firefighters. Guests are also treated to firehouse chili and cider. (10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Fire Station 1, 14550 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka, minnetonkamn.gov)
5. Winter Play Day
The “Coolest Celebration on Earth,” otherwise known as Winter Carnival, has begun with freezing fun. This event invites Minnesotans out for birding, fat tire biking, traditional winter activities with Wakan Tipi Awanyankapi, a winter sound garden and more. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., Crosby Farm Regional Park, 2595 Crosby Farm Road, St. Paul, wintercarnival.com)
6. Cafesjian Art Trust Museum
For the first time in the museum’s history, guests can visit every Saturday without the need of a reservation. See works from the newest exhibit, “Echoes of Life: Paintings From the Collection.” Exhibit ends Sept. 6. (10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays, reservation-only tours: 10 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 4600 Churchill St., Shoreview, cafesjianarttrust.org)
7. Curling Day Minnesota
Four Seasons Curling Club welcomes the public to learn about the team sport played on pebbled ice. All ages and abilities can try their hand at the game during a drop-in session where they can attempt to deliver a curling stone, try sweeping and see how scoring works. (9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sun., Fogerty Ice Arena, 9250 NE. Lincoln St., Blaine, fourseasonscurlingclub.com)
8. Half Pint Lunar New Year
A day of culture and creativity with book readings. Craft a snake, design a lantern and enjoy treats. (Noon-3 p.m. Sun., Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., arbeiterbrewing.com)
9. Sonja Dapper
The St. Paul artist’s work is now on view featuring mosaics made of discarded and random objects. The collection portrays familiar Minnesotans including Prince and Suni Lee as well as other pop culture figures. Ends Jan. 31. (10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun., Ramsey County Library, 2180 N. Hamline Av., Roseville, rclreads.org)
