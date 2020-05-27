St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter signed an executive order Wednesday requiring face masks to be worn indoors at licensed businesses and city-controlled facilities.

The order, which requires manufactured or homemade cloth masks that fully cover a person’s nose and mouth, exempts young children at risk of suffocation and people who cannot wear a face covering for health reasons.

Carter also signed an order that suspends some off-street parking requirements for licensed restaurants and bars and expedites approvals for the use of sidewalks, roadways, parks and parking areas as patios or sale spaces. Both orders will take effect June 1.

“Continuing to support our public health and safety as we reopen the economy and get all of us back to work is critical,” Carter said in a statement. “These measures expand the vital public health tools we can deploy and supports our restaurants and bars in leveraging every opportunity to reopen under Phase II of Stay Safe MN.”

Gov. Tim Walz ordered the temporary closure of Minnesota bars and restaurants in March. The state is allowing those that meet certain safety rules to provide outdoor dining for up to 50 people starting Monday.

Minneapolis is also requiring that face masks be worn indoors, and Mayor Jacob Frey signed an emergency order Tuesday allowing the city to temporarily suspend some of its zoning rules to allow for more outdoor dining.