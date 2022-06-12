Alex Kirilloff homered in the leadoff spot for the second straight game, and the St. Paul Saints completed a six-game sweep of the Rochester Red Wings with a 5-1 victory Sunday at CHS Field in St. Paul.

The six-game sweep was a first at home for the Saints (30-29), who have now homered in 17 consecutive games.

Kirilloff and Jermaine Palacios each had two RBI as the Saints tied a franchise record with their seventh consecutive victory.

Jake Faria retired eight Rochester (35-25) hitters in a row from the second through fourth innings before walking Taylor Gushue. It was the only walk Faria (1-2) allowed. He struck out two and gave up one run on five hits in five innings pitched.

Hunter Wood, JC Ramirez, Drew Strotman and Yennier Cano each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

The Saints are back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday as they take on the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park in Ohio.