The St. Paul Saints and five other American Association teams opened training camp on Thursday.

The Saints’ camp is at CHS Field, their home ballpark. But the Saints will play all their games at the Birdcage, home of the Sioux Falls Canaries — one of three hub cities for a 60-game season — until it is safe for fans to attend games at CHS Field.

There are 24 players on the Saints roster. Twenty-two attended the first day of camp, which will go every day until at least Wednesday or Thursday, after they all tested negative for COVID-19 the day before.

“The other two will be just a little late showing up,” said Sean Aronson, Saints vice president and director of broadcasting and media relations, “but so far so good.”

The Saints’ opener will be July 3 vs. the Canaries.

Their season is over

The Duluth Huskies of the Northwoods League canceled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic after waiting as long as possible for conditions to improve.

“At this time there are too many unanswerable questions in many areas critical to our 2020 season being successful,” the team said Wednesday. “Health issues and safety for fans, players, coaches, host families and staff were foremost in our decision-making.”

Team owner Michael Rosenzweig said it was also a financial decision as the state’s crowd-size restrictions coupled with higher team costs because of Duluth’s distance from other clubs all made the risks of playing higher than the rewards.

Brooks Johnson

Three golf champs

Ryan Stendahl shot a tournament-record 10-under 61 to win the boys’ 13-15 division at the 29th Twin Cities Junior Championship at Victory Links Golf Course in Blaine. He won by five strokes.

Hogan Ordal shot a 2-over 73 to win the boys’ 16-18 division. Christopher Pyle won the boys’ 12-and-under division.

Staff and wire services