St. Paul police say officers were involved in a shooting Monday night that sent one person to the hospital.
St. Paul police involved in shooting that sent one to the hospital
The shooting shut down the busy intersection of Snelling and University avenues.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 29, 2024 at 3:55AM
According to police, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. near the busy intersection of Snelling and University avenues. One person was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment. There was no immediate update on the person’s condition Monday.
No officers were injured.
St. Paul police didn’t provide any other details about the incident.
The shooting temporarily shut down Green Line light rail service at the site. Police tape also blocked off the busy intersection to drivers.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.
