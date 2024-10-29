News & Politics

St. Paul police involved in shooting that sent one to the hospital

The shooting shut down the busy intersection of Snelling and University avenues.

By Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 29, 2024 at 3:55AM
Police tape blocked off the busy intersection of University and Snelling avenues in St. Paul following a shooting involving police on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (Greta Kaul/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

St. Paul police say officers were involved in a shooting Monday night that sent one person to the hospital.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. near the busy intersection of Snelling and University avenues. One person was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment. There was no immediate update on the person’s condition Monday.

No officers were injured.

St. Paul police didn’t provide any other details about the incident.

The shooting temporarily shut down Green Line light rail service at the site. Police tape also blocked off the busy intersection to drivers.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

about the writer

Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter. He previously worked as a sports reporter and editor.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More
News & Politics

St. Paul police involved in shooting that sent one to the hospital

card image

The shooting shut down the busy intersection of Snelling and University avenues.

Twin Cities Suburbs

How Anoka-Hennepin schools could close a $21 million budget gap

card image
News & Politics

Frey defends police handling of neighbor shooting case, says ‘post-incident review’ will be done

card image