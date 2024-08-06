St. Paul-based Roots, Shoots and Leaves helps customers be ‘best plant parent they can be’

Marc Eaton’s house is filled with plants.
In fact, his family was only recently able to use the dining room table again, he said. That’s just what comes with operating a mobile indoor plant business out of what would otherwise be a food truck.
“He’s always loved plants and animals,” said his husband, David Gray. “He’s the type of person who would go out to the woods and pick up seeds and grow them at home.”
Eaton, who quit his full-time job as an entomologist studying insects earlier this year, makes stops with Gray and their son all across Minnesota selling trendy, pet-friendly and rare plants as Roots, Shoots and Leaves. He even makes house calls and will help growers solve their indoor plant problems, like an infestation of bugs or failure to grow despite receiving all the water and sun required.
“Since the first time the truck rolled out on to the street, the reaction has been remarkable. There’s so much excitement and enthusiasm from everyone from little kids all the way up to senior citizens,” Gray said. “When they go inside [the truck,] people get awestruck because they don’t expect it to look the way it does.”
In one three- to four-hour event, the truck can make $500 on a slow weekday, Eaton said. But on most weekends, such as at the St. Paul Farmers Market, the family will make $800 to $1,200. And it doesn’t stop when summer ends either: The business continues doing public and corporate events through the rest of the year.