St. Paul alleges contractor made off with nearly $1M meant for financial literacy lessons

St. Paul is trying to recoup $900,000 and damages from a contractor who allegedly blew deadlines, canceled meetings and has not yet delivered lesson plans to teach elementary schoolers about financial literacy, according to a federal lawsuit filed this fall.
The lessons were meant to be part of St. Paul’s CollegeBound program that started savings accounts for babies born in the city starting in 2020. The program was one of Mayor Melvin Carter’s most notable achievements.
The savings accounts are not affected, according to a spokesperson from Carter’s office, and St. Paul still hopes to move forward with the financial literacy lessons
This year’s kindergarten class was supposed to receive lessons, since those children were the first St. Paul-born babies to receive the savings accounts seeded with $50.
But according to the city’s lawsuit, the work has been set back a year because St. Paul has yet to receive the lesson plans and teaching materials from Maryland-based nonprofit BlackFem.
BlackFem denies delays and wrongdoing, according to court documents, and the nonprofit argues it does not owe the city $900,000.
In its 2023 tax filings, the most recent available, BlackFem reported just over $500,000 in revenue and declining assets.
St. Paul staff heard BlackFem’s founder speak at a conference in 2022 and approached her about working with the city. The nonprofit, which says it supports “wealth justice” policies, signed a contract in 2024 to develop a financial-literacy curriculum for the city.