St. Paul Fire Chief Butch Inks reappointed for another six years

Mayor Melvin Carter announced Friday that he was appointing Inks to another term as chief.

By Kyeland Jackson

July 19, 2025 at 6:55PM
St. Paul Fire Chief Barton “Butch” Inks' next term begins Nov. 13. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

St. Paul Fire Chief Barton “Butch” Inks will serve in that job for another six-year term, Mayor Melvin Carter announced Friday.

In reappointing Inks, Carter praised the chief’s history of achievements.

“Chief Inks’ leadership and deep commitment to our city has strengthened our community-first public safety vision, reaffirming that effective emergency response begins with trust,” Carter said.

The mayor said that Inks has “helped shape a department that’s not only ready in crisis, but also connected to our residents and neighborhoods every day.”

Inks’ next term begins Nov. 13.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to continue serving as fire chief in the city I’ve worked in for four decades,” Inks said. “I’m proud of the team of professionals I work alongside every day, and proud of the service we provide to the residents of St. Paul.”

Inks first worked for the city in 1985 as a teen in St. Paul’s youth employment program. He joined the St. Paul Fire Department in 1994, climbing the ranks to fire chief in 2019.

According to city officials, Inks coordinated 200 emergency responders during the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest, managing over 50 fire incidents during a 12-hour period and preventing millions in property damage.

He also improved response times with the basic life support and advanced life support response models, and secured Minnesota’s first all-electric fire engine, lowering emissions and supporting firefighter wellness.

Kyeland Jackson

General Assignment Reporter

Kyeland Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

