A Minneapolis man was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with a drive-by shooting in November that killed a man — possibly an unintended target — who was parked on a St. Paul street with two young children.
Minneapolis man charged with murder in St. Paul drive-by shooting
Steven Rawls Jr. is being held on $10 million bond in the Ramsey County jail.
Steven Rawls Jr., 25, was arrested Tuesday and taken into custody, and Ramsey County District Judge Jennifer Verdeja set bail at $10 million.
The victim was Andre Lorenzo Mitchell, 26, of Minneapolis. Mitchell, who died en route to the hospital, was shot seven times, according to autopsy findings.
Rawls also was charged with six counts of attempted second-degree murder of the car’s three other occupants, including Mitchell’s 5-year-old sister and his 2-month-old baby. The little girl told police she covered the baby with her body during the shooting. No one in the car besides Mitchell was hurt.
According to the complaint:
The incident began with a call to police in the early afternoon of Nov. 22 from a woman living in the 600 block of Aurora Avenue, who said at least five women outside her apartment were threatening her with bodily harm. Officers remained on the scene until the situation was resolved.
About an hour later, police responded to a report of gunfire outside the Frogtown apartment building and found a parked Mazda with at least a dozen bullet holes and several shattered windows. Mitchell was moribund and on the ground outside the car.
A 26-year-old man who was also in the Mazda said they were waiting for the mother of Mitchell’s child to arrive when a black SUV pulled up and shots were fired. Police used surveillance video to determine that Rawls was the owner of the SUV and traced the vehicle to Rawls’ Minneapolis apartment.
Rawls was arrested Tuesday when he arrived at HCMC in Minneapolis with a gunshot wound to his hand. He admitted he owned the black SUV and said he was the brother of the woman who had called police for help on Nov. 22, but he denied he was in St. Paul that day.
It wasn’t clear if there was any connection between the women who had threatened Rawls’ sister and Mitchell and his passengers. The other man in the Mazda told police that neither he nor Mitchell was from the area and that Mitchell had no enemies that he knew of.
