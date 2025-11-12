St. Paul

St. Paul to ban assault-style guns in public, but rules remain symbolic unless state law changes

Several mayors called for city-level gun regulations after the Annunciation shooting, but St. Paul is the first to pass ordinances.

By Josie Albertson-Grove

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 12, 2025 at 12:00PM
More than a dozen people wait in line to speak about the gun control proposal at the St. Paul City Council meeting on Nov. 5.

St. Paul’s City Council today is expected to approve a ban on public possession of assault-style weapons, large-capacity magazines and binary triggers, as well as a handful of other firearms regulations — in theory, anyway.

In practice, nothing will happen. That’s because Minnesota state law doesn’t allow local government to pass their own gun bans.

But St. Paul wants to have an ordinance on the books in case the state ever undoes its preemption, and to make a statement about gun violence.

Mayor Melvin Carter and other metro mayors tried to persuade the Legislature to lift the state ban on local gun control after the Annunciation Church shooting in Minneapolis in August, but without agreement between Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republicans in the state Senate, nothing came of it.

All seven City Council members were expected to vote in favor of the measure Wednesday afternoon.

What would St. Paul ban?

Nothing right now.

If the Legislature lifts the preemption on local gun control, it would become a city misdemeanor to publicly possess an assault-style firearm as defined in state law, such as an AR-15.

It would also be a misdemeanor to have magazines containing 20 or more rounds, and to possess a binary trigger, which fires on both pull and release, or other devices that increase the rate of fire.

Minnesota tried to ban binary triggers in 2024 after one was used in the shooting deaths of police officers in Burnsville and Fargo, but a judge struck down that law this year.

The rules would also require firearms to have serial numbers, effectively banning “ghost guns” that have had the serial numbers removed, or firearms assembled from kits that do not have serial numbers.

There would be exceptions in the law for older guns that never had serial numbers and for owners of any of these firearms or devices passing through St. Paul, so long as the guns are unloaded and stored in a locked container.

St. Paul would also make it illegal to bring firearms into most city-owned spaces, such as libraries, rec centers, parks or the Como Zoo.

For gun rights supporters, even a theoretical law goes too far.

“This ordinance is nothing but performative BS that is prohibited under the state’s preemption law — and it’s completely unconstitutional,” wrote Bryan Strawser, chairman of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, in a public comment.

But gun control advocates said even sending a message was worthwhile for their cause.

“These types of local efforts send a simple message to the state: lead or let us lead,” said Chad Kuyper, of the Minnesota chapter of gun-control advocacy group Moms Demand Action.

Lawsuit ahead?

The Gun Owners Caucus has said it would challenge the ordinance in court even if it does not take effect.

“State law is not ambiguous about this,” said Rob Doar, general counsel for the Gun Owners Caucus, in a statement last month. “The courts have made that clear for nearly forty years. Whether the City delays enforcement or dresses it up as a symbolic measure, the result is the same: it’s unlawful from day one.”

City Attorney Lyndsey Olson said St. Paul is ready to defend the ordinance, because the language is clear that it is contingent on a change in state law, a common practice.

Olson compared the dormant ordinance to state abortion restrictions that only took effect when the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling was overturned.

Rob Doar, president of the Minnesota Gun Owners Law Center and general counsel for the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, speaks against a proposed gun control ordinance at a St. Paul City Council meeting on Nov. 5.
Josie Albertson-Grove

Reporter

Josie Albertson-Grove covers politics and government for the Star Tribune.

