St. Paul to ban assault-style guns in public, but rules remain symbolic unless state law changes

St. Paul’s City Council today is expected to approve a ban on public possession of assault-style weapons, large-capacity magazines and binary triggers, as well as a handful of other firearms regulations — in theory, anyway.
In practice, nothing will happen. That’s because Minnesota state law doesn’t allow local government to pass their own gun bans.
But St. Paul wants to have an ordinance on the books in case the state ever undoes its preemption, and to make a statement about gun violence.
Mayor Melvin Carter and other metro mayors tried to persuade the Legislature to lift the state ban on local gun control after the Annunciation Church shooting in Minneapolis in August, but without agreement between Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republicans in the state Senate, nothing came of it.
All seven City Council members were expected to vote in favor of the measure Wednesday afternoon.
What would St. Paul ban?
Nothing right now.
If the Legislature lifts the preemption on local gun control, it would become a city misdemeanor to publicly possess an assault-style firearm as defined in state law, such as an AR-15.
It would also be a misdemeanor to have magazines containing 20 or more rounds, and to possess a binary trigger, which fires on both pull and release, or other devices that increase the rate of fire.