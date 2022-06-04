A water main in a St. Louis Park neighborhood broke Friday night for the second time in two weeks.

The 66-year-old cast iron pipe broke shortly after 11:30 p.m. between Texas and Sumter avenues on Minnetonka Boulevard, according to the city of St. Louis Park.

Water was shut off at midnight, and the city said it's assessing damage to homes. The water main is being repaired while Minnetonka Boulevard is closed to traffic in the area of the break.

A water main break on May 21 in the Texa-Tonka neighborhood flooded 55 homes with up to 3 feet of water. The St. Louis Park City Council approved $300,000 in aid for residents most needing help with clean-up costs.

Complaints about flooding from the first water main break came in around 5 a.m. May 21, and the city said the water was shut off shortly after 7 a.m.

But residents said water continued to fill basements for hours, contradicting city statements that it was off within 90 minutes.