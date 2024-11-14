RICE LAKE, MINN. – Before and after photographs decorated the side of a construction vehicle parked in a St. Louis County Public Works garage Wednesday morning, marking the ceremonial end of a years-long project to replace aged bridges and culverts within northern Minnesota.
St. Louis County marks the end of project that brought fixes to 21 bridges and culverts
Dubbed the “bridge bundling project,” it was a three-year, $25 million collaboration between the northern Minnesota county and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The more than $25 million bridge bundling project, a collaboration between the county and the Minnesota Department of Transportation, brought fixes to 17 spots in St. Louis County and four in neighboring Carlton County. The finale was a bridge on West Skyline Parkway leading to Spirit Mountain, which opened in mid-October — a month earlier than expected.
It was the largest road and bridge construction contract that this county has seen, according to 5th District County Commissioner Keith Musolf, who chairs the Public Works and Transportation committee.
“Replacing these bridges has made our region a safer place, strengthened our ability to withstand the environment of northern Minnesota’s weather and the events that have occurred over the past few seasons,” he said during a press conference.
The partnering entities started collecting funding for the project in 2018 when the Federal Highway Administration solicited applications for a project that would bundle bridge work, with a goal of demonstrating cost savings, according to Matt Hemmila, St. Louis County’s deputy director of engineering.
They were able to secure $10.2 million, then tacked on more federal, state and local funds for the rest. Hemmila estimated they saved between 10% and 15% on the cost of bridge fixes by not tending to each individually.
“So I think the program was a success,” he said.
Areas that saw upgrades, starting in 2022, include a spot on Normanna Road, over the French River, Munger Shaw Road over Shaw Bug Creek, and Three Lakes Road over Boulder Creek. There were two projects on Kensington Drive and two on Hwy. 210 that cross the Tamarack River. The only project this year was over Knowlton Creek on West Skyline Parkway, which included stream restoration work. St. Louis County has a two-minute video that shows before and after photos from each location.
Local architect and engineering firm LHB designed the new bridges and Redstone Construction of Mora, Minn., handled the construction.
