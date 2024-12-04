A St. Cloud-area technical and community college will get a student-support center, thanks to a $2 million challenge donation.
St. Cloud Tech, community college adds center for first-generation student support
St. Cloud Technical & Community College’s J.A. Wedum Center for Student Success will pair with a plan to support first-generation students through graduation.
The St. Cloud Technical & Community College Foundation launched the campaign Wednesday and announced the J.A. Wedum Center for Student Success.
Along with the center, to be housed in an existing building, the college has a “comprehensive plan for student success to enhance first-generation retention and completion,” it said in a news release. It states “student accountability, intensive advising, and connected services increase student retention rates” for those first-generation students.
The college, founded in 1948, serves 2,800 first-generation students, which his more than half its population, the release said. “With the college serving such a large segment of first-generation students, their success is critical to the future of central Minnesota,” it said. The college has 75 program options that align with the type of jobs available in central and greater Minnesota.
