St. Cloud

St. Cloud Tech, community college adds center for first-generation student support

St. Cloud Technical & Community College’s J.A. Wedum Center for Student Success will pair with a plan to support first-generation students through graduation.

By Jenny Berg

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 4, 2024 at 9:12PM
St. Cloud Technical and Community College, shown in fall 2023, is opening a center and expanding programming to focus on first-generation students. (Jenny Berg/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A St. Cloud-area technical and community college will get a student-support center, thanks to a $2 million challenge donation.

The St. Cloud Technical & Community College Foundation launched the campaign Wednesday and announced the J.A. Wedum Center for Student Success.

Along with the center, to be housed in an existing building, the college has a “comprehensive plan for student success to enhance first-generation retention and completion,” it said in a news release. It states “student accountability, intensive advising, and connected services increase student retention rates” for those first-generation students.

The college, founded in 1948, serves 2,800 first-generation students, which his more than half its population, the release said. “With the college serving such a large segment of first-generation students, their success is critical to the future of central Minnesota,” it said. The college has 75 program options that align with the type of jobs available in central and greater Minnesota.

about the writer

about the writer

Jenny Berg

St. Cloud Reporter

Jenny Berg covers St. Cloud for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the new St. Cloud Today newsletter.

See More

More from St. Cloud

See More

St. Cloud

St. Cloud Tech, community college adds center for first-generation student support

card image

St. Cloud Technical & Community College’s J.A. Wedum Center for Student Success will pair with a plan to support first-generation students through graduation.

St. Cloud

Report: Boy who died on haunted hayride near St. Cloud sometimes reached under trailer to scare guests

card image

High Schools

Minnesota's Division I football recruits: see where they're headed next

card image